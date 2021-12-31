Torray LLC Buys General Motors Co, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Loews Corp, Roper Technologies Inc

New Purchases: GM, TROW, AMAT, RPRX, ENTG, AVGOP.PFD, RNR, HII, BND, RYAN, IGSB, VICR, LQD, MUB, MBB, WMT,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Entegris Inc, sells Intel Corp, Loews Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, Lonza Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Torray LLC. As of 2021Q4, Torray LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $678 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 75,882 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,762 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 204,032 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 384,760 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 34,428 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%

Torray LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 201,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $148.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 58,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 69,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 137,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 31,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1826.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $389.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $53.43 and $58.19, with an estimated average price of $56.76.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29.