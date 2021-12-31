Torray LLC Buys General Motors Co, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Loews Corp, Roper Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: GM, TROW, AMAT, RPRX, ENTG, AVGOP.PFD, RNR, HII, BND, RYAN, IGSB, VICR, LQD, MUB, MBB, WMT,
- Added Positions: PSX, VMW, LYB, TYL, V, AMGN, LMT, BRK.B, PAYX, PRU, MCD, GILD, ENB, CMI, CCI, CSCO, BMY, ABBV, HD, QCOM, SBUX, BX,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, AXP, MMC, ETN, DHR, LZAGY, GD, GPC, CPRT, CB, DIS, UNH, JNJ, JPM, ACN, TDOC, COO, CTLT, POOL, SBAC, AZPN, MPWR, AAPL, ROLL, AMN, OMCL, MTD, SPNS, ZBRA, FB, QLYS, GOOGL, JKHY, IDXX, ORLY, HXL, HALO, BPMC, ANSS, ICFI, MYOV, VRRM, VRSK, DT, SHW, CHD, BMRN, APH, CNSWF, MKSI, GMAB, SCHW, AMT, HON, ADBE, NKE, KLAC, GOOG, RCKT,
- Sold Out: INTC, L, ROP, COR, MMM, IPGP, ECL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Torray LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 75,882 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,762 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 204,032 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 384,760 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 34,428 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
Torray LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 201,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Torray LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $148.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 58,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Torray LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 69,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Torray LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 137,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Torray LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 31,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Torray LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1826.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Torray LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Torray LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Torray LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $389.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $53.43 and $58.19, with an estimated average price of $56.76.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58.Sold Out: (COR)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29.
