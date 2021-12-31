Mathes Company, Inc. Buys Booking Holdings Inc, EOG Resources Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Coupa Software Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund

New Purchases: BKNG, EOG, PDI, NVO, XBI, PYPL, ANGO, WBA, EPD, QYLD, CSCO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, EOG Resources Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells Applied Materials Inc, Coupa Software Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mathes Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Mathes Company, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,208 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 33,623 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,120 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,353 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 25,390 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2442.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 32,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 82,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $99.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 114.97%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 42,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 96.24%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 41,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.