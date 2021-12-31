Advisory Alpha, LLC Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, I

New Purchases: BSJO, BSJQ, PSEP, PAUG, BSEP, BAUG, UAUG, USEP, IYF, RYU, RYT, RTX, MGK, SCHD, AOM, JKE, CDC, IBB, EMQQ, JKH, RGI, IHI, FTSL, AMD, TGT, VXF, COST, IEX, MAR, SPHY, VYM, FHLC, IVV, IDRV, DFAT, ACIO, CARR, WHR, ED, BMY, AMX,

IAGG, ESGU, SPTL, SCHX, ISTB, VTIP, RSP, VNLA, SPHD, PGHY, EFG, FIDU, VB, REET, BSJM, BND, USMV, BOND, BSJN, BSJP, FDIS, VUG, XMHQ, T, AXP, SCHG, SPY, TIP, QYLD, MINT, IYW, FVD, FLTB, FCOR, AGG, SRE, YYY, ADM, TFC, VTV, CTIC, CHD, VIG, VEA, KO, DUK, MDLZ, LOW, IJR, SO, GPL, FB, AOR, FDVV, OEF, IWY, IWM, Sold Out: BSJL, BSCO, PULS, PJUL, PJUN, UJUN, BJUL, BJUN, UJUL, ESGE, SHY, MILN, AGGY, IEF, TOTL, ICSH, FNCL, QLTA, MMC, IEI, KD,

Holland, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Alpha, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Advisory Alpha, LLC owns 259 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 2,423,870 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,817,914 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.21% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,019,482 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 911,148 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.70% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,943,589 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 168,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 142,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 72,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $33.46, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 61,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.911200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 67,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.307900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 61,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 122.06%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 152,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.51%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 141,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1783.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 206,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 206,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 86.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 162,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero by 318.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.774500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 185,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June. The sale prices were between $31.1 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.83.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.4.

Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.4.