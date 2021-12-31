Advisory Alpha, LLC Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, I

- New Purchases: BSJO, BSJQ, PSEP, PAUG, BSEP, BAUG, UAUG, USEP, IYF, RYU, RYT, RTX, MGK, SCHD, AOM, JKE, CDC, IBB, EMQQ, JKH, RGI, IHI, FTSL, AMD, TGT, VXF, COST, IEX, MAR, SPHY, VYM, FHLC, IVV, IDRV, DFAT, ACIO, CARR, WHR, ED, BMY, AMX,
- Added Positions: SPYG, SPYV, USHY, SCHM, SCHA, SPEM, SCHP, GLDM, XLP, SPDW, SPTS, VCIT, VCSH, PGX, SCHC, VMBS, XLC, SPLB, EMB, SPMD, CWB, XLV, HYZD, SCHR, SPAB, XLK, XLF, XLG, DIA, FLRN, USRT, BKLN, LDUR, DE, FIXD, XLE, SPSM, EFV, HYLB, XLI, MSFT, HAWX, XMMO, JPIB, VBK, VT, SCHB, SPLV, XLY, AAPL, HD, VGT, XLB, NEE, PG, IWF, XLU, CAT, CVX, GIS, NVDA, PEP, PFE, WMT, DFAU, HNDL, HYMB, PZA, SPLG, VO, ABT, AMZN, AMAT, BRK.B, CSX, COP, XOM, IBM, JPM, MCD, TSLA, ABBV, AGZ, ARKF, ARKQ, BOTZ, EMHY, FPX, IUSG, JPST, LIT, MUB, PAVE, PDP, SHYG, SUB, VOE, VOT, A, MO, BAC, GE, GOOGL, INTC, JNJ, NFLX, PRU, TD, UNP, VZ, V, PM, GOOG, BNDX, DEF, DFAE, DFAI, GLD, IDV, IXUS, NOBL, PSK, REM, SLY, VOO, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: IAGG, ESGU, SPTL, SCHX, ISTB, VTIP, RSP, VNLA, SPHD, PGHY, EFG, FIDU, VB, REET, BSJM, BND, USMV, BOND, BSJN, BSJP, FDIS, VUG, XMHQ, T, AXP, SCHG, SPY, TIP, QYLD, MINT, IYW, FVD, FLTB, FCOR, AGG, SRE, YYY, ADM, TFC, VTV, CTIC, CHD, VIG, VEA, KO, DUK, MDLZ, LOW, IJR, SO, GPL, FB, AOR, FDVV, OEF, IWY, IWM,
- Sold Out: BSJL, BSCO, PULS, PJUL, PJUN, UJUN, BJUL, BJUN, UJUL, ESGE, SHY, MILN, AGGY, IEF, TOTL, ICSH, FNCL, QLTA, MMC, IEI, KD,
For the details of Advisory Alpha, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+alpha%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Alpha, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 2,423,870 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,817,914 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.21%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,019,482 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 911,148 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.70%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,943,589 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 168,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJQ)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 142,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September (USEP)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 72,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (BAUG)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $33.46, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 61,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August (PAUG)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.911200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 67,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September (BSEP)
Advisory Alpha, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.307900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 61,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 122.06%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 152,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.51%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 141,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1783.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 206,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 206,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 86.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 162,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero (HYZD)
Advisory Alpha, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero by 318.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.774500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 185,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81.Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49.Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June (PJUN)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June. The sale prices were between $31.1 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.83.Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.4.Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July (UJUL)
Advisory Alpha, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Advisory Alpha, LLC. Also check out:
1. Advisory Alpha, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Advisory Alpha, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advisory Alpha, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advisory Alpha, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs