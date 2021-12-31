Tandem Capital Management Corp Buys PerkinElmer Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells Vimeo Inc, Canadian Solar Inc, Match Group Inc

New Purchases: ADSK, VVI, XBI, IWM, ENB, STLD, MA, DIVB, IGM, GS,

Investment company Tandem Capital Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys PerkinElmer Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Autodesk Inc, Viad Corp, SPDR Biotech ETF, sells Vimeo Inc, Canadian Solar Inc, Match Group Inc, Williams Inc, Teleflex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tandem Capital Management Corp . As of 2021Q4, Tandem Capital Management Corp owns 92 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,746 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 146,420 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,111 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 65,328 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 33,233 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $241.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Viad Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $45.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $198.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 154.19%. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 502.88%. The purchase prices were between $46.85 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 24,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 65.26%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $132.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in General Electric Co by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $30.18 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $35.82.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.