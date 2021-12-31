Ntv Asset Management Llc Buys VanEck Agribusiness ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, VanEck BDC Income ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

- New Purchases: XHB, BIZD, COLD, XLP, XLV, TIP, HPQ, MKC, SMMF, UNH, IYW, PZA, EXC, NKE, ALC,
- Added Positions: MOO, XLI, ROBO, PFXF, QQQ, BETZ, IAU, IEZ, XSW, XLF, SRLN, SMH, PSP, KRE, IWM, VRP, DIA, MTUM, REM, HYD, RWR, FALN, COM, XLU, BMY, NEAR, MILN, DRIV,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, SPY, EEM, SPHB, SHY, BLOK, IGSB, CWB, T, TFC, FDN, XLE, AAPL, SLV, DVY, CCI, VZ, AGG, CHIQ, HDV, IDV, TOTL, MMM, BCE, D, DUK, IBM, IBUY, JETS, OEF, SBIO, AEP, ADI, CVX, CSCO, ED, ENB, XOM, WELL, JNJ, PEP, PFE, SO, TRP, V, LYB, ABBV, CQQQ, HYG, IPAY, IVV, XHE, AMZN, AMGN, BAC, BDX, BA, CAT, KO, CL, GIS, GSK, NVS, NVO, NUE, QCOM, WY, KHC, ACWX, IGIB, EFA, FM, FPX, IWF, IWR, MBB, PBW, PRNT, SJNK, VGT, VIG, VOO, XLB, AXP, CHCO, CMCSA, COST, EPD, NEE, INTC, VTRS, RDS.A, TMO, UDR, RTX, GM, KMI, DOW, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, DJD, JXI, PEY, ROOF, SDY, VB,
- Sold Out: ARKK, MO, BP, BEN, EFV, NGG, RRX, PM, NCNO, ERTH, EZU, FPF, KD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 74,662 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,904 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 58,740 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,675 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 117,159 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $17.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $88.92 and $95.66, with an estimated average price of $93.34. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 106.67%. The purchase prices were between $22.87 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 68.85%. The purchase prices were between $158.95 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $173.19. The stock is now traded at around $146.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.
