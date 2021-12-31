Ntv Asset Management Llc Buys VanEck Agribusiness ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, VanEck BDC Income ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

New Purchases: XHB, BIZD, COLD, XLP, XLV, TIP, HPQ, MKC, SMMF, UNH, IYW, PZA, EXC, NKE, ALC,

XHB, BIZD, COLD, XLP, XLV, TIP, HPQ, MKC, SMMF, UNH, IYW, PZA, EXC, NKE, ALC, Added Positions: MOO, XLI, ROBO, PFXF, QQQ, BETZ, IAU, IEZ, XSW, XLF, SRLN, SMH, PSP, KRE, IWM, VRP, DIA, MTUM, REM, HYD, RWR, FALN, COM, XLU, BMY, NEAR, MILN, DRIV,

MOO, XLI, ROBO, PFXF, QQQ, BETZ, IAU, IEZ, XSW, XLF, SRLN, SMH, PSP, KRE, IWM, VRP, DIA, MTUM, REM, HYD, RWR, FALN, COM, XLU, BMY, NEAR, MILN, DRIV, Reduced Positions: BABA, SPY, EEM, SPHB, SHY, BLOK, IGSB, CWB, T, TFC, FDN, XLE, AAPL, SLV, DVY, CCI, VZ, AGG, CHIQ, HDV, IDV, TOTL, MMM, BCE, D, DUK, IBM, IBUY, JETS, OEF, SBIO, AEP, ADI, CVX, CSCO, ED, ENB, XOM, WELL, JNJ, PEP, PFE, SO, TRP, V, LYB, ABBV, CQQQ, HYG, IPAY, IVV, XHE, AMZN, AMGN, BAC, BDX, BA, CAT, KO, CL, GIS, GSK, NVS, NVO, NUE, QCOM, WY, KHC, ACWX, IGIB, EFA, FM, FPX, IWF, IWR, MBB, PBW, PRNT, SJNK, VGT, VIG, VOO, XLB, AXP, CHCO, CMCSA, COST, EPD, NEE, INTC, VTRS, RDS.A, TMO, UDR, RTX, GM, KMI, DOW, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, DJD, JXI, PEY, ROOF, SDY, VB,

BABA, SPY, EEM, SPHB, SHY, BLOK, IGSB, CWB, T, TFC, FDN, XLE, AAPL, SLV, DVY, CCI, VZ, AGG, CHIQ, HDV, IDV, TOTL, MMM, BCE, D, DUK, IBM, IBUY, JETS, OEF, SBIO, AEP, ADI, CVX, CSCO, ED, ENB, XOM, WELL, JNJ, PEP, PFE, SO, TRP, V, LYB, ABBV, CQQQ, HYG, IPAY, IVV, XHE, AMZN, AMGN, BAC, BDX, BA, CAT, KO, CL, GIS, GSK, NVS, NVO, NUE, QCOM, WY, KHC, ACWX, IGIB, EFA, FM, FPX, IWF, IWR, MBB, PBW, PRNT, SJNK, VGT, VIG, VOO, XLB, AXP, CHCO, CMCSA, COST, EPD, NEE, INTC, VTRS, RDS.A, TMO, UDR, RTX, GM, KMI, DOW, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, DJD, JXI, PEY, ROOF, SDY, VB, Sold Out: ARKK, MO, BP, BEN, EFV, NGG, RRX, PM, NCNO, ERTH, EZU, FPF, KD,

Charleston, WV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Agribusiness ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, VanEck BDC Income ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Altria Group Inc, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ntv Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ntv Asset Management Llc owns 265 stocks with a total value of $603 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ntv+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 74,662 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,904 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 58,740 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,675 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 117,159 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $17.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $88.92 and $95.66, with an estimated average price of $93.34. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 106.67%. The purchase prices were between $22.87 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 68.85%. The purchase prices were between $158.95 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $173.19. The stock is now traded at around $146.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.