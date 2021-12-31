Modera Wealth Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Morgan Stanley, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: BSV, DON, AVTR, IUSB, IWP, SPMD, VAW, DD, DOW, SPYG, SPYV, SIVB, UPS, CTVA, AMAT, GD, LIN, CORP, IUSG, SPSM, SPGI, AVUS, FLOT, SPDW, CB, ALL, CI, DLTR, ECL, FDX, IFF, IPG, LRCX, MMC, MU, ROK, ROST, SHW, WBA, YUM, CHTR, GM, DFAI, DFAU, IEF, AGCO, AMP, ADI, AON, ADM, ADSK, BLL, BBY, CVS, CPB, COF, FIS, CPRT, CCK, CMI, DHR, DRI, EMR, EFX, FAST, FITB, FISV, FCX, GIS, HUBB, IDXX, KLAC, K, MAR, MCK, MTD, MCO, ES, NUE, PCAR, PH, PGR, RPM, RJF, RSG, RMD, LUV, STT, SYY, TROW, USB, URI, VFC, ANTM, TMUS, DAL, DFS, AWK, ULTA, FTNT, VRSK, DG, LYB, PSX, SYF, TEAM, CARR, AVDE, ISTB, LQD, SPEM, SPLV, AOS, ATVI, AMD, AKAM, AFG, AIG, AWR, ARCC, AJG, AN, AZO, ALV, AVY, BWA, BSX, BRKR, BC, BG, VIAC, CHRW, CP, KMX, CAH, CASY, LUMN, CERN, SCHW, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CAG, ED, CACC, DHI, DVA, DECK, DOV, EWBC, EMN, ETN, EW, EA, EXC, EXPD, FMC, FICO, M, FNF, FHN, FLEX, BEN, GRMN, IT, GPC, GGG, HAL, HIG, HSIC, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, TT, IP, SJM, JKHY, JLL, KEY, KNX, KR, LH, LII, LECO, LNC, LAD, LYV, LPSN, LPX, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MET, MHK, NDAQ, NYCB, NEM, NTRS, ON, OMC, OKE, PCG, PKG, PAYX, PHM, RF, RHI, WRK, ROP, SSB, SAIA, SEIC, SLB, SMG, XPO, SRE, SCI, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SWK, STLD, TPX, TER, TXRH, TOL, TTC, TSCO, TSN, OLED, VLO, VLY, GWW, WAT, WST, WDC, WHR, WSM, WTW, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, NEO, TDG, TNL, HBI, OC, BR, VMW, LEA, ST, CBOE, KKR, BAH, LPLA, TRGP, FRC, FLT, MOS, MPC, HZNP, EPAM, ENPH, FIVE, BERY, RH, IBTX, CDW, BURL, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, AAL, ALLY, ANET, CFG, KEYS, AXTA, LBRDK, QRVO, ETSY, SHOP, CABO, BLD, CC, KHC, HPE, SITE, FTV, TWLO, TTD, HWM, OKTA, FND, EQH, WH, ELAN, UBER, AMCR, OTIS, CNXC, BIGZ, AOR, ARKK, AVEM, AVUV, DFAE, ESML, HDV, ICSH, ICVT, IVOO, NOBL, SCHD, SCHP, SPSB, SUSB, VGK, VOE, VOT, VPU, XLI, ENLC, GNW, HL, SIRI, RIG, OPK, FTI, ZNGA, COTY, ETRN,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Apple Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, Morgan Stanley, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modera Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Modera Wealth Management, LLC owns 600 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) - 7,048,670 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 1,581,646 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,120,150 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.23% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 895,397 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 378,100 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50%

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 283,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $44.84, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 90,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 85,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 64,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $180.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 153.12%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $305.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 120,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 801.39%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3152.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 7,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $287.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 378,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 247,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 438,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 744,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Movado Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.68 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $38.07.