Cowa, Llc Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Realty Income Corp, PDC Energy Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Realty Income Corp, PDC Energy Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowa, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cowa, Llc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) - 324,297 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 392,644 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.66% Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) - 376,030 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.03% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 200,461 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.31% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 104,848 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.26 and $114.16, with an estimated average price of $107.12. The stock is now traded at around $111.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 19,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 221.51%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 64,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 376,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 59.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 225,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 360.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 25,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.97%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 20,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 200,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $44.98 and $58.31, with an estimated average price of $51.46.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.