Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys EPAM Systems Inc, Signature Bank, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Sells , DaVita Inc, The Western Union Co

Frankfort, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EPAM Systems Inc, Signature Bank, FactSet Research Systems Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Realty Income Corp, sells , DaVita Inc, The Western Union Co, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund. As of 2021Q4, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund owns 491 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 424,208 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,057 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,745 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 22,623 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,060 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $453.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $320.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $238.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $420.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $109.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 50.01%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 122.04%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.