New Century Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco DB Oil Fund, iShares Silver Trust, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Sells iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Bank of America Corp, Shell PLC

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco DB Oil Fund, iShares Silver Trust, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, sells iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Bank of America Corp, Shell PLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Century Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, New Century Advisors, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 57,065 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.66% iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 434,550 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.71% Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO) - 484,800 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 231,600 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 39,150 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.05 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 484,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 231,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 39,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 134,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 19,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 57,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Century Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 128.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 434,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Century Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 4901.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $23.91, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 150,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Century Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 94.59%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $62.91.

New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Telefonica SA. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $4.78, with an estimated average price of $4.42.

New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.

New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Siemens AG. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $87.96, with an estimated average price of $83.49.