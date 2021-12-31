New Century Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco DB Oil Fund, iShares Silver Trust, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Sells iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Bank of America Corp, Shell PLC

- New Purchases: DBO, DBA, VNQ, EMLC, JPM, CEMB, COP, STAG, TGT, GDX, AMAT, XLV, O, IWM, EMCB, SLB, HAL, CVX, MOS, DE, MA, DHI, AMZN, CRM, EXPE, PANW, BA, ST, FCX, TSM, EMXC, FAF, MMS, EUFN, EEMS, UNG, LEMB, TER, CCJ, CPER, LRCX, FITB, GNTX, CFG, KEY, COW, WMT, EWBC, MTB, AVGO, RF, MS, PNC, JEF, FRC, TMO, ITT, XES, PPLT, ICLN, RMBS, OXM, SAFE, UTHR, DLB, HTLF, PEBO, CCS, EZU, CIVI, CIVI, REGI, PALL, EWW, XRT, MEI, LANC, LFUS, FIX, AVNW, EZA, CHE, KWR, QDEL, AN, CASS, WLL, DSGX, AX, NEOG, INGR, CRS, BBSI, VMD, CCF, HCCI, ONL, PLUS,
- Added Positions: SLV, DBB, GLD, STLD,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, CSCO, NEM, HES,
- Sold Out: IAT, RDS.A, TEF, HPQ, VALE, SIEGY, TEI, MSD, AAPL, MET, SFL, TNK, OI, GOGL, DGZ, USO,
These are the top 5 holdings of New Century Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 57,065 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.66%
- iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 434,550 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.71%
- Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO) - 484,800 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 231,600 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 39,150 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.05 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 484,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 231,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 39,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)
New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 134,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 19,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)
New Century Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 57,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
New Century Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 128.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 434,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)
New Century Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 4901.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $23.91, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 150,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
New Century Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 94.59%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $62.91.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Telefonica SA (TEF)
New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Telefonica SA. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $4.78, with an estimated average price of $4.42.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.Sold Out: Siemens AG (SIEGY)
New Century Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Siemens AG. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $87.96, with an estimated average price of $83.49.
