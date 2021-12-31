Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: V, BAM, APAM, TFC, ABBV, PLD, MKC, PSA, D, KMB, PPL, LLY, WEC, OKE, EXC, MDLZ, ED, PCH, O, TOWN, MFC, VZ, BBWI, WELL, RA, DUK, MET, EPRPC.PFD, ADM, CM, YUM, ISRG, VOD, NVS, TD, BTI, GSK, PNC, CSWI, EW, BP, JNPR, GNL, TSLA, CHD, ZTS, NLY, ETW, ERF, GGN, AFIN,
- Added Positions: JNJ, AAPL, BRK.B, PG, TJX, PFE, CVX, PM, MMS, ROST, ABT, JPM, CTSH, MRK, NSC, SBUX, SCHR, MMM, UPS, HRL, CSCO, BOH, PEP, BKNG, SCHO, BAX, VTEB, SEIC, USB, KO, INTC, MA, MCD, WMT, NVR, XOM, MO, DIS, COST, BMY, VTI, SCHA, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: CHKP, WFC, AGG, BND, SUB, AXP, BAC, ADP, PAYX, T, FAST, SYK, AMZN, TPL, VSEC,
- Sold Out: WBA,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 240,405 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,702 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 138,680 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.59%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 47,331 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,171 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 42,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 79,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 55,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 44,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $153.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 138,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 208.45%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 165.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 274.95%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 219.51%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 311.75%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Hendershot Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.
