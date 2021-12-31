Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: V, BAM, APAM, TFC, ABBV, PLD, MKC, PSA, D, KMB, PPL, LLY, WEC, OKE, EXC, MDLZ, ED, PCH, O, TOWN, MFC, VZ, BBWI, WELL, RA, DUK, MET, EPRPC.PFD, ADM, CM, YUM, ISRG, VOD, NVS, TD, BTI, GSK, PNC, CSWI, EW, BP, JNPR, GNL, TSLA, CHD, ZTS, NLY, ETW, ERF, GGN, AFIN,

Bristow, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Wells Fargo, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hendershot Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Hendershot Investments Inc. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 240,405 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,702 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 138,680 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.59% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 47,331 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,171 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 42,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 79,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 55,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 44,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $153.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 138,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 208.45%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 165.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 274.95%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 219.51%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 311.75%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.