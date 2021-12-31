Check Capital Management Inc Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Ingredion Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: SCHG,

SCHG, Added Positions: SU, BRK.B, LYLT, DIS, MKL, ADS, AMZN, AAPL, BAC, MSFT,

SU, BRK.B, LYLT, DIS, MKL, ADS, AMZN, AAPL, BAC, MSFT, Reduced Positions: GOOG, BAM, LKQ, BRK.A, HBI, USB, VZ, CVX, TRUP,

GOOG, BAM, LKQ, BRK.A, HBI, USB, VZ, CVX, TRUP, Sold Out: INGR, GE, BABA, MNFSF,

Investment company Check Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Suncor Energy Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Ingredion Inc, General Electric Co, U.S. Bancorp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Check Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Check Capital Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,727,300 shares, 47.28% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,282,338 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,322,326 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 33,964 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,356,992 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,037,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc by 140.83%. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 305,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 358.68%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31.

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ManifestSeven Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.07, with an estimated average price of $0.03.