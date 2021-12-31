Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Outfitter Financial LLC Buys Sweetgreen Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells , Omeros Corp, Beyond Meat Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Outfitter Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sweetgreen Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Royal Bank of Canada, sells , Omeros Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Outfitter Financial LLC. As of 2021Q4, Outfitter Financial LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Outfitter Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/outfitter+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Outfitter Financial LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,215 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 252,460 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) - 253,820 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 23,495 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  5. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 21,602 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
New Purchase: Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1044.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Outfitter Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Outfitter Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Outfitter Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Outfitter Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Outfitter Financial LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus