Capital Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells 3M Co, Medtronic PLC, Newmont Corp

- New Purchases: MPC, TRV, IYT, ZS, AMD, ZTS, TXN, PAYC, PH, MPWR, MDB, MCHP, MMC, K, INTC, FTNT, DXCM, DDOG, NET, BILL, DIVO, JCI, EXC, STT, SYK,
- Added Positions: PG, CSCO, NKE, HD, JPM, DIA, UNH, MCD, GS, HON, CVX, DUK, AAPL, CSX, CAT, V, WMT, ICE, RJF, SPY, GOOGL, DOW, XME, XLE, QQQ, NVDA, GLD, AMZN, NFLX, SH, TMO, AMGN, CME, AVGO, ACN, ADBE, UNP, TEL, AXP, ADP, NOW, BA, ABT, PEP, PYPL, CMCSA, MDLZ, FB, COP, LOW, COST,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, MDT, NEM, JNJ, VZ, UPS, MSFT, DBC, MRK, CAG, BAC, DIS, XOM, KO, BMY, ORCL, SBUX, GDX,
- Sold Out: SCHB, CLX, XLV, EDV, SCHH, AWK, SOXX, BIL, LMT, BP, WTRG, XLC, VPU, SOXL, SCHF, QLD, LQD, DOCU, WFC, VFC, SJW, LW, PINS, EW, CWT, CRM, BABA, AWR, ABBV, ISRG, GOOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 606,967 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,620,377 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 765,708 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 617,064 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.41%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 946,036 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58%
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 2,191,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $260.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,522,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 18938.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,683,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 72.69%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,375,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 57.41%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 617,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,325,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 442.72%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $350.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 96,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22.
