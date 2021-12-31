Capital Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells 3M Co, Medtronic PLC, Newmont Corp

New Purchases: MPC, TRV, IYT, ZS, AMD, ZTS, TXN, PAYC, PH, MPWR, MDB, MCHP, MMC, K, INTC, FTNT, DXCM, DDOG, NET, BILL, DIVO, JCI, EXC, STT, SYK,

Naples, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Nike Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells 3M Co, Medtronic PLC, Newmont Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 606,967 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,620,377 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 765,708 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 617,064 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.41% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 946,036 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58%

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 2,191,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $260.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,522,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 18938.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,683,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 72.69%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,375,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 57.41%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 617,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,325,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 442.72%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $350.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 96,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22.