Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Dow Jon

- New Purchases: IWV, VUSB, EVRG, BK, DNA, CRTO, IRT, IGT, CI, AMD, KB, OKE, CSWC, EOG, FUL, NXTG, CBRE, HUT, CHD, OCSL, MLCO, EXR, O, LRCX, FDX, BGRN, BUFR, CRBN, SSO, USIG, WOOD, XHB,
- Added Positions: IDEV, VV, IEF, VTIP, IAU, AGG, VO, SHV, IHG, GOOG, RILY, DAVA, LDSF, PTBD, DHR, STM, RACE, FVD, AUDC, MCD, MRK, TMO, MA, AMT, APH, C, FISV, MMC, LIN, SONY, AER, VRSK, FEU, SRLN, USHY, ARCC, CAE, DE, DSGX, IT, GS, ICE, MDT, NKE, PFE, FNV, DG, XYL, AAAU, FIXD, IWD, IWF, SCHP, AJG, BRK.B, CRL, HPQ, IBM, INFO, INTC, LMT, LOGI, LOW, NOK, NDSN, PG, POOL, SMG, WPM, SNN, TJX, TER, VZ, WRB, ZBRA, IBKR, KMI, ABBV, ZTS, ICLR, NRZ, CDW, TWLO, AM, CTVA, AMJ, BIL, FISR, FNDX, FPXI, FV, IHI, IVV, IWB, JKG, PAVE, RDVY, VB, VBK, VGK, VUG, XLE, PLD, ABT, ACN, AMGN, ANSS, ABR, AZPN, ADP, TFC, CVS, CHE, CSGP, COP, COO, CPRT, GLW, CCI, LIVN, EMN, LLY, EMR, EFX, ERIC, EXPO, FICO, FNF, FITB, GD, GILD, IP, JKHY, KEY, LII, MET, NFLX, NI, ORCL, PNC, PRU, PEG, ROK, ROL, TDY, THO, TSN, WPC, WFC, DFS, PM, AVGO, LPLA, MRCC, BFAM, ALLE, QURE, SITE, TTD, VICI, AVLR, OPRA, ELAN, DCT, U, BSY, CWI, DSI, EFA, FINX, FPX, FXD, FXI, GII, IEO, IEUR, IWM, IWP, IWR, JNK, KXI, SCHB, SCHG, SHE, SHYG, SLY, SPAB, SPLV, SPYG, VEU, VPL, XMHQ, XYLD,
- Reduced Positions: BND, HYG, XLU, AAPL, XLP, ROUS, SPY, USMV, VCIT, XLC, PGX, REZ, VWO, GIB, OTEX, CMCSA, TRI, YNDX, HTRB, RODM, AMZN, HD, LQD, ROSC, VCR, VTC, VXUS, QCOM, MELI, TSLA, BABA, GLD, ITA, ITB, MINT, SCHD, VXF, XLF, MMM, T, ADBE, CHKP, CVX, DTE, GOOGL, HBAN, NVDA, CRM, DIS, BX, MSCI, FB, PANW, SHOP, PAGS, HMOP, ICVT, MTUM, RHS, SCHO, SLV, SPTL, VHT, XLI, XLK, XLRE, ASML, AAP, AMAT, BA, BMY, CAT, FIS, DVN, DXCM, ETN, EQIX, F, INTU, JPM, JNJ, MSFT, NEM, RSG, SO, SBUX, TXN, TSCO, UGI, USB, UPS, GWW, ULTA, V, LYB, APTV, WDAY, PYPL, SQ, TEAM, ALC, AMCR, BIV, BSV, DVY, FLOT, GBIL, HSRT, IBB, IEI, IHE, IYW, LGLV, PFF, PTNQ, QUAL, ROAM, RSP, SCHF, SPEM, VDC, VEA, VMBS, VONG, VRP, XAR, XLSR, MO, AXP, BAC, CSX, KO, CMA, DUK, ECL, ESLT, ENB, GIS, GGG, GPI, HON, HBNC, LCI, PEP, PKI, PSA, SNY, TSM, TXT, UNP, UNH, WST, WEC, DAL, STWD, BAH, ARCO, NOW, ARES, ETSY, PLNT, HPE, FCPT, OKTA, DOCU, UBER, BKLN, BLV, BOND, IGIB, CSM, EMB, ESML, FALN, FFEB, FNDF, GWX, HDV, HTAB, HYDB, HYS, IAGG, ICLN, IEFA, IGV, IUSB, IUSG, IXC, IYF, IYH, KBWY, LIT, PRF, PSP, PTMC, ROBT, RWK, SCHA, SCHH, SCHR, SHY, SMIN, SPHD, SPHQ, SPIB, SPLB, SPMD, SPSB, SPSM, SPTM, SPYV, VAW, VCLT, VCSH, VDE, VGT, VIG, VONV, VOT, VT, VTV, XHE, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: DIA, QUS, JMIA, PSO, APD, CLB, ASND, HIMX, LSPD, UPST, MGK, CX, WIX, HLI, IPAY, OEF, VPU, BP, RDS.B, LULU, TDOC, SE, ZM, GDX, IYM, LVHD, MDY, VOX, GE, MNST, DAC, GSL, SPLK, BOTZ, EWD, IGE, PICK, PTH, SLVP, RDS.A, QRTEA, RDHL, TLSA, ACWV, ARKK, BAPR, CEMB, FDIS, FDLO, FLRN, FLTR, FSTA, FTRI, FUTY, HEWG, IBDM, MGC, MJ, PAPR, REM, RGI, SCHZ, SIL, SILJ, SOXX, VLUE, VSGX, YCBD, SLVM, KD, AAXJ, ANGL, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, ARKW, BJK, BMAR, BWX, BWZ, CBND, CTEC, DVYE, EEMV, EFG, ESGV, EVX, EWZ, FCOM, FDVV, FHLC, FMAT, FNCL, FTEC, FVAL, FXU, GOEX, HYMB, IAI, IBDS, IBHA, IBMJ, IBND, IGOV, IHAK, ISTB, IYE, JXI, KBE, MLPX, MXI, PEJ, PFXF, PHO, PICB, PJAN, PJUL, PJUN, PMAR, POTX, PPA, RDIV, RNDM, RWX, RYLD, SCHV, SPLG, SPMB, SUSA, TDIV, TIP, UJUN, VEGI, VFH, VIS, XBI, XLB, XOP, XPH, XTL,
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 442,336 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 525,730 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 750,989 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,228,624 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 289,856 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $260.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 22,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $61.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $221.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.13%. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 178,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC by 131.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.91, with an estimated average price of $66.3. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc by 232.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61. The stock is now traded at around $61.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 126.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.Sold Out: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The sale prices were between $117.98 and $131.16, with an estimated average price of $125.69.Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $15.48.Sold Out: Pearson PLC (PSO)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Pearson PLC. The sale prices were between $7.77 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $8.56.Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37.Sold Out: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98.
