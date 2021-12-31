Symetra Investment Management Co Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Added Positions: VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symetra Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q4, Symetra Investment Management Co owns 2 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symetra Investment Management Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symetra+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 290,848 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.34% Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 499 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio.

Symetra Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.59%. The holding were 290,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.