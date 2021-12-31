Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC Buys Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

New Purchases: VIAC, DLTR, RHI, AXS, EFNL, FLSW, SFL, BIV, NIO, AGCO, EIDO, TNP, IBDM, IBDN, CTXS, BHP, PSCH, IBDO, IUSV, IWD, GLD, IYJ, DLS, SCHZ, CWB, BSV, BND, VTC, LEA, SYY, UHAL, ADI, BIDU, BF.B, KSU, PETS, LUV, AGG, UAL, WEC, SPR, CNK, PLAY, NCLH, SRNE, ARCC, AAL,

J, CBRE, MHK, PWR, DIS, NTRS, EXPE, NVR, BX, AON, SPY, SCHW, ALB, TGT, VCSH, SCHP, COF, ETN, GOOG, MUB, GD, JWN, MBB, SLQD, SPSB, VMBS, KMX, GS, INTC, EBAY, VGT, BAC, CVS, CSCO, GBX, JPM, ORCL, PNC, WFC, ABBV, FOCS, VIS, BA, CHKP, WOLF, FL, NSC, WM, TDC, DISCK, HCA, PYPL, IGSB, PKW, VB, VTIP, AYI, A, ALK, TFC, CCL, CERN, FITB, FMX, GILD, HPQ, JBL, KLAC, KIM, KR, KLIC, MAT, TAP, RL, QCOM, SCHL, SNA, RTX, WBA, QRTEA, TSLA, KKR, LBRDA, HPE, BKR, FDN, FLCA, IBB, IWN, IWP, IWS, LQD, SJNK, VBK, VCIT, VIG, XAR, XBI, XLC, XLF, XLK, ACN, ALL, AEP, ADM, BP, BIIB, CVX, KO, COP, GLW, DE, XOM, NEE, FAST, GT, HOLX, HD, IBM, KMT, KSS, MKC, MCK, NVS, PAYX, PKI, PFE, ROST, RCL, NLOK, UL, UPS, VMI, DFS, AWK, IQV, ACWI, BKLN, EFA, FLOT, ITA, ITM, IVV, IWM, IXJ, MGK, PDBC, PHO, SHV, SHY, SPIB, SUB, VBR, VDC, VFH, VHT, VNQ, VNQI, VOE, VOO, VXUS, Reduced Positions: CRM, SPLK, BDX, LVS, ANET, AMZN, FB, ADSK, PM, V, MSFT, MSI, AAPL, BKNG, LMT, AXP, CHTR, SSNC, COST, ADBE, TMO, ARE, CVET, LOW, MRK, ANTM, VT, UNP, MA, JNJ, MPC, MMM, STZ, FDX, GOOGL, PNW, LIN, SBUX, LHX, AVGO, CHNG, CMCSA, DD, EOG, MU, PG, PHM, TXN, VZ, TAK, GM, GDDY, RPRX, BMY, C, LLY, HAS, HFC, HON, MDLZ, NFLX, PEP, TTWO, VMW, ABT, AMT, BK, CI, EMR, TJX, USB, UNH, WMT, LBTYK, FLT, MGV, VSS, VWO, XLU, CAH, CAT, CL, MCD, NVDA, PPG, TTE, VRTX, TEL, KDP, AZO, CMI, IP, KMB, LRCX, MDC, MAN, MDT, NKE, SYF, KEYS, CGW, EZA, FLCH, IVE, VO, T, MO, BAX, BHE, BIG, BLK, BAM, FIS, CMA, HMC, SJM, JNPR, KEY, LEG, MET, MS, VTRS, NTAP, NYCB, NEM, ONB, PRU, REG, WRK, SNY, SHW, TKR, WHR, INT, ZBH, NXPI, MOS, DOC, FSR, DGS, EWG, EWN, EWT, FLIN, FLJP, FLKR, FLMX, FM, IEFA, IXN, MINT, VEA, VEU, XLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Quanta Services Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC owns 401 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,254,325 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,148 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 584,659 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 753,739 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.93% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 470,726 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14%

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 442,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 72,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $118.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 127,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.38 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $36.49, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Finland ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.356600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 3853.63%. The purchase prices were between $131.36 and $148.45, with an estimated average price of $139.94. The stock is now traded at around $127.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 658,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 1078.92%. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $101.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 800,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 2665.08%. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $150.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 267,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,615,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $121.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 702,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $185.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 387,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bank OZK. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $45.66.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.