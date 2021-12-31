Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys Rockwell Automation Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc, Lynas Rare Earths

- New Purchases: ROK, ON, ALB, CVX, ITW, IJR,
- Added Positions: BKNG, AVGO, TEL, URI, CRH, TREX, MLM, ZTS, MCD, NEE, SYK, UNH, WMT, BLK, NKE, NVO,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, AMGN, AMZN, SABR, V, MSFT, AAPL, BX, ALK, SBUX, NXPI, LDOS, TMO, JNJ, ISRG, HD, DHR, GOOGL, TTEK, MDY, MAS, MRK, PYPL, ABBV, BLD, PFE, DIS, DOV, EPD, ABT, PEP, BRK.B, CL, SPY, PHO, XOM, FTV, IHI, IBM,
- Sold Out: LYSDY, ADI, NVZMY,
For the details of Renaissance Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renaissance+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Renaissance Investment Group LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,091 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,583 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 29,633 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 53,001 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,542 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $280.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 14,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 69,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 817 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $216.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2442.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (LYSDY)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.57 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.92.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)
Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Novozymes A/S. The sale prices were between $66.41 and $83.12, with an estimated average price of $75.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of Renaissance Investment Group LLC. Also check out:
1. Renaissance Investment Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Renaissance Investment Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Renaissance Investment Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Renaissance Investment Group LLC keeps buying