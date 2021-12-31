Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys Rockwell Automation Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc, Lynas Rare Earths

New Purchases: ROK, ON, ALB, CVX, ITW, IJR,

Lenox, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rockwell Automation Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Albemarle Corp, Chevron Corp, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc, Lynas Rare Earths, Amazon.com Inc, Sabre Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Renaissance Investment Group LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,091 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,583 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 29,633 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 53,001 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,542 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $280.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 14,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 69,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $216.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2442.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.57 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Novozymes A/S. The sale prices were between $66.41 and $83.12, with an estimated average price of $75.29.