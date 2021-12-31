Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: CRM, AVGO, XLP, NXP,
- Added Positions: AGG, ISTB, VONV, IWN, VONG, JEPI, BSV, VTWO, ACWV, QUAL, IEFA, DIS, MMM, KO, JPM, VEU, MCD, IEMG, MRK, ORCL, UNH, LMT, IWR, XOM, HON, INTC, SNOW, V, JNJ, PEP, FB, HD, WM, IJR, ENB, QCOM, CL, KR, CSCO, CVX, ACN, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, TSLA, AMZN, IJK, VNQ, FITB, MSFT, IVE, BRK.B, T, DUK, VB, AMGN, IYR, IJS, BMY, TJX, SBUX, PFE, NVDA, KMB, DAL, WMT, QQQ,
- Sold Out: SWAV, VBK, NXQ,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 183,047 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3606.91%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 114,931 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 167,776 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,071 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 232,036 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 630.98%
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $590.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3606.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 183,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 630.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 232,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $154.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $165.13 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $196.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2 (NXQ)
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.
