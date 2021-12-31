Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: CRM, AVGO, XLP, NXP,

CRM, AVGO, XLP, NXP, Added Positions: AGG, ISTB, VONV, IWN, VONG, JEPI, BSV, VTWO, ACWV, QUAL, IEFA, DIS, MMM, KO, JPM, VEU, MCD, IEMG, MRK, ORCL, UNH, LMT, IWR, XOM, HON, INTC, SNOW, V, JNJ, PEP, FB, HD, WM, IJR, ENB, QCOM, CL, KR, CSCO, CVX, ACN, PYPL,

AGG, ISTB, VONV, IWN, VONG, JEPI, BSV, VTWO, ACWV, QUAL, IEFA, DIS, MMM, KO, JPM, VEU, MCD, IEMG, MRK, ORCL, UNH, LMT, IWR, XOM, HON, INTC, SNOW, V, JNJ, PEP, FB, HD, WM, IJR, ENB, QCOM, CL, KR, CSCO, CVX, ACN, PYPL, Reduced Positions: SPY, TSLA, AMZN, IJK, VNQ, FITB, MSFT, IVE, BRK.B, T, DUK, VB, AMGN, IYR, IJS, BMY, TJX, SBUX, PFE, NVDA, KMB, DAL, WMT, QQQ,

SPY, TSLA, AMZN, IJK, VNQ, FITB, MSFT, IVE, BRK.B, T, DUK, VB, AMGN, IYR, IJS, BMY, TJX, SBUX, PFE, NVDA, KMB, DAL, WMT, QQQ, Sold Out: SWAV, VBK, NXQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Tesla Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 183,047 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3606.91% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 114,931 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 167,776 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,071 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 232,036 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 630.98%

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $590.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3606.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 183,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 630.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 232,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $154.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $165.13 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $196.92.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.