ION receives continued listing standard notice from the NYSE

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it received notice on January 31, 2022 from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the price of its common stock fell below the NYSE's continued listing standards. The NYSE requires that the average closing price of a listed company's common stock remain above $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. As of January 28, 2022, the 30 trading-day period average closing price of the Company's common stock was $0.94 per share. In accordance with NYSE rules, the Company must notify the NYSE within 10 business days of receipt of the notification with its intent to cure the deficiency. The Company has six months to regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements. During the six-month period, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other continued listing standards. The deficiency does not affect the Company’s ongoing business operations or its SEC reporting requirements.



Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

