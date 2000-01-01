3 Companies to Watch for the At-Home Diagnostics Boom

Companies that provide at-home diagnostic testing kits weren’t on many investors’ radars before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, many people have wished at least once in their lives that they could order specific lab tests without having to make a trip to the doctor’s office.

Sometimes, this wish is born from wanting to save time; things like food sensitivity tests can easily be completed at home without having to take time off work to see the doctor. Other times, people want to know things about their body chemistry that many doctors wouldn’t bother to order a test for, such as metabolism and thyroid functionality.

The pandemic has catapulted at-home testing into the spotlight due to the high demand for at-home Covid tests. The potential for this market is far more than just at-home Covid tests and pregnancy tests, though; according to Quest Diagnostics ( DGX, Financial), the at-home testing market could be worth over $2 billion by 2025.

Whether it’s for cancer, food sensitivities, fertility or any other purpose, at-home tests aren’t meant to diagnose any conditions or replace the advice of a doctor; the main advantage of these tests is that they either give an alert for infectious diseases or allow patients to have an informed discussion with their health care providers, thus helping to speed up diagnosis and treatment.

Here are three companies to watch as the at-home diagnostic testing market continues to grow at a breakneck speed.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Inc. ( DGX, Financial) is an American clinical laboratory company that maintains collaborative agreements with hospitals and clinics around the globe to offer lab tests. It also offers at-home test kits through QuestDirect.

It’s widely considered to be in a diagnostic testing duopoly with Laboratory Corp. of America ( LH, Financial), also known as Labcorp. However, the two companies have been differentiating themselves in recent years by adopting different growth strategies. Whereas Labcorp is focusing on more advanced technologies, Quest is focused on growing its core business of diagnostic testing.

This growth includes acquiring more labs as well as tapping into the “breakout opportunity” with at-home tests. Quest offers a wide variety of at-home tests on its website, including tests for chicken pox, cholesterol levels, gluten allergies and vitamin levels.

With the goal of eventually capturing $250 million of this $2 billion direct-to-consumer market, Quest’s next move is to offer an $89 at-home immunochemical test for colorectal cancer screening.

GoodRx

A much younger company than Quest, GoodRx Holdings Inc. ( GDRX, Financial) is known for operating a free-to-use website and app where users can track prescription drug prices in the U.S. and download free coupons for discounts on medications. Its platform checks more than 75,000 pharmacies in the U.S.

This may seem like a charity operation at first glance, but GoodRx is actually profitable in most quarters. The company is paid by its pharmacy benefit manager partners, mostly by taking a percentage of the fees that the PBMs charge to the pharmacy, though some contracts allow for a fixed fee per transaction. This model is made possible by the enormous markups of most medication prices; even with a coupon, there’s plenty of profits to go around.

Since its highly successful beginning in an innovative market niche, GoodRx has begun expanding into telemedicine, offering online doctor's visits as well as online lab tests. There’s a lot of competition for online doctor’s visits, but not as much for online lab tests.

Either way, GoodRx’s edge over the competition is that many patients already utilize its telemedicine platform for coupons, so there is a lot of cross-selling potential.

Everlywell

Everlywell is not a public company. However, considering it currently holds the top spot in the at-home diagnostic testing market after posting 100% year-over-year growth in 2021, health care investors are hoping it’s only a matter of time before it announces plans for a public offering.

After acquiring PWNHealth and Home Access Health Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal, Everlywell is valued at $2.9 billion. The innovative at-home diagnostic test provider is a pure-play, so unless it begins diversifying or allows itself to be acquired by a larger company, it could someday offer retail investors a way to invest directly in the at-home diagnostics market.

That’s a pretty big if, though. The company does not currently have any plans to go public. There aren’t many private companies on my watchlist, since they may never become available for retail investors to purchase shares. Even when a promising company goes public, it’s often a bad idea to invest in the initial public offering or special purpose acquisition company deal in the early stages, since there’s typically a buying frenzy followed by profit-taking and insider selling.

Everlywell is one of the few private companies that I’m keeping an eye on. There are two main reasons for this; one is its potential to become a pure-play at-home testing stock, and the other is Everlywell’s attractive marketing strategy. Its website is simple and easy to use, it entices buyers with discounts, it provides education on related health topics to inform customers and it has a strong social media presence.