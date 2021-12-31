Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. Buys SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: XITK, PRU, CPNG, GWW, VV, SCHP, IWB, IEFA, ICLN, ARHS, AME, PHM, MCHP, LRCX, JNPR, BDX, PRTG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, Applied Materials Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Amgen Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. owns 306 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 1,424,797 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 494,172 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 194,275 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 431,354 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 654,269 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $185.35 and $234.71, with an estimated average price of $212.74. The stock is now traded at around $159.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 59,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $118.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $134.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 97.93%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $594.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $513.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 68.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 90,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 73.42%. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $148.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 347,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 94.79%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. still held 11,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.13%. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. still held 298,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 40.89%. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. still held 42,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 27.38%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. still held 46,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 70.81%. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. still held 12,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 71.52%. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $389.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. still held 3,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.