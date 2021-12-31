Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Ares Dynamic Credit A

New Purchases: BGH, IRT, JQC, BRW, BRK.B, CION, IVT, VVR, IWM, KWEB, MTA, NXE, SAND, SOFI, SOFI, UROY,

BGH, IRT, JQC, BRW, BRK.B, CION, IVT, VVR, IWM, KWEB, MTA, NXE, SAND, SOFI, SOFI, UROY, Added Positions: SPSB, JPST, PULS, PM, MA, MRK, MSFT, EDD, NVS, JFR, JLS, PYPL, GHY, ISD, LYB, SRE, SPDW, SYY, TEI, GIM, TSLA, UL, VLY, WIA, WMB, CCI, ALGN, GOOGL, MO, DYFN, FINS, AFT, AIF, T, BAC, CPNG, CEQP, MMM, IVH, GSK, HFRO, ILMN, IP, IRM, ACWV, JPM, KHC, LUMN,

SPSB, JPST, PULS, PM, MA, MRK, MSFT, EDD, NVS, JFR, JLS, PYPL, GHY, ISD, LYB, SRE, SPDW, SYY, TEI, GIM, TSLA, UL, VLY, WIA, WMB, CCI, ALGN, GOOGL, MO, DYFN, FINS, AFT, AIF, T, BAC, CPNG, CEQP, MMM, IVH, GSK, HFRO, ILMN, IP, IRM, ACWV, JPM, KHC, LUMN, Reduced Positions: VGSH, SPYG, SPY, LAND, BABA, AMZN, AAPL, BIDU, FB, GE, QQQ, V, VTI, NVDA, FALN, DIS, DNN, CVX, BRSP, JCPB, DBRG, FLRN, PHYS, STAG, TDOC, AVGO, GOOG,

VGSH, SPYG, SPY, LAND, BABA, AMZN, AAPL, BIDU, FB, GE, QQQ, V, VTI, NVDA, FALN, DIS, DNN, CVX, BRSP, JCPB, DBRG, FLRN, PHYS, STAG, TDOC, AVGO, GOOG, Sold Out: VTA, ARDC, JHS, BGT, UUUU, SILV, UEC, NAKD, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Independence Realty Trust Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc, John Hancock Income Securities Trust, Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foresight+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,863,100 shares, 72.63% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,212,900 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 573,107 shares, 0.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.40% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 812,443 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.89% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 430,092 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.74%

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 812,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 430,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 573,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $5.36 and $5.96, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 104,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.25 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.05.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The sale prices were between $14.78 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $15.5.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.76.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Fuels Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $8.49.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.78 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14.