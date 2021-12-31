Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Ares Dynamic Credit A

- New Purchases: BGH, IRT, JQC, BRW, BRK.B, CION, IVT, VVR, IWM, KWEB, MTA, NXE, SAND, SOFI, SOFI, UROY,
- Added Positions: SPSB, JPST, PULS, PM, MA, MRK, MSFT, EDD, NVS, JFR, JLS, PYPL, GHY, ISD, LYB, SRE, SPDW, SYY, TEI, GIM, TSLA, UL, VLY, WIA, WMB, CCI, ALGN, GOOGL, MO, DYFN, FINS, AFT, AIF, T, BAC, CPNG, CEQP, MMM, IVH, GSK, HFRO, ILMN, IP, IRM, ACWV, JPM, KHC, LUMN,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, SPYG, SPY, LAND, BABA, AMZN, AAPL, BIDU, FB, GE, QQQ, V, VTI, NVDA, FALN, DIS, DNN, CVX, BRSP, JCPB, DBRG, FLRN, PHYS, STAG, TDOC, AVGO, GOOG,
- Sold Out: VTA, ARDC, JHS, BGT, UUUU, SILV, UEC, NAKD, SLVM,
For the details of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foresight+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,863,100 shares, 72.63% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,212,900 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio.
- PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 573,107 shares, 0.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.40%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 812,443 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.89%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 430,092 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.74%
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 812,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 430,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 573,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $5.36 and $5.96, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 104,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.25 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.05.Sold Out: John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The sale prices were between $14.78 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $15.5.Sold Out: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.76.Sold Out: Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Fuels Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $8.49.Sold Out: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.78 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foresight Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying