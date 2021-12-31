Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Global 100 ETF, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, iShares MSC

New Purchases: SDVY, XLB, FXZ, IHI, FCOM, GS, CVX, DVN, NEE, FCX, NS, FE, TJX, IVT, GTBP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Global 100 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crumly & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Crumly & Associates Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 105,796 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) - 329,561 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 432.90% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 55,234 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.68% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 320,654 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 209,154 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.46 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 385,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 33,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $367.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 432.90%. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 329,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2596.72%. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 120,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.68%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 55,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 1608.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.44 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $60.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 81,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 166.26%. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 205,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 130,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $24.57 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $25.89.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $56.55.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.