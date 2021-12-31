Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Global 100 ETF, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, iShares MSC

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crumly & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Global 100 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crumly & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Crumly & Associates Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crumly & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crumly+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crumly & Associates Inc.
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 105,796 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  2. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) - 329,561 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 432.90%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 55,234 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.68%
  4. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 320,654 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 209,154 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%
New Purchase: First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.46 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 385,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 33,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $367.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 432.90%. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 329,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2596.72%. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 120,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.68%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 55,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 1608.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.44 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $60.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 81,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 166.26%. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 205,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 130,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $24.57 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $25.89.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $56.55.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crumly & Associates Inc.. Also check out:

1. Crumly & Associates Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Crumly & Associates Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crumly & Associates Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crumly & Associates Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus