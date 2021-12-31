Synergy Asset Management, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Global Payments Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: ROST, RMD, OVV, WST, GOVT, IAGG, TLT, SUSC, EWRE, RWVG, SPLV, IYK, RHS, RYU, OUSA, TDIV, GQRE, EMR, ATO, ORI, WABC, TXN, WINC, USMV, AGCO, ACN, BNDX, HD, GRID, ARKK, FDIV, RWGV, PYPL, NFLX, CMCSA, QCLN, QQQ, SLVP, TSLA, CR,
- Added Positions: JNJ, GPN, COST, ADBE, WMT, AIZ, PICK, BRK.B, MCHP, OZK, VZ, FB, LMT, D, LEG, O, KO, SPY, INTC, PEP, DIS, MA, PM, XOM, JPM, CRM, CI, VALE, MPC, BAC, MCK, MO,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, AAPL, AMZN, AVUV, V, FTSM, DWAS, UNH, AMT, FCVT, MSFT, AMCR, SBUX, NVDA, MRK, AVGO, MSM, GOOGL, HUN, JJT, TECK, JJN, BATT, LIT, KOR, KOR, FCX, BA, VNQ, LGO, RIO, FDX, BBL, ADI,
- Sold Out: ASH, TBF, TKR, GLRY, AIT, MTUM, FEVR, IDMO, RRX, MIDD, FXN, FTXL, INDA, RYE, ANGL, FPE, FTSL, UMPQ, MFC, PB, NFG, EIX, DBB, COPX, WU, SQ,
For the details of Synergy Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/synergy+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Synergy Asset Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,225 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,983 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,007 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.99%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,623 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 97,237 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5287.09%
Synergy Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $94.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 81,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37. The stock is now traded at around $239.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 35,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 219,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $400.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 15,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 254,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 123,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 5287.09%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 97,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 5197.96%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $145.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 93,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 463.53%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $519.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 17,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 2074.29%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $513.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 12,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 99.59%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 88,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Assurant Inc by 89.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56. The stock is now traded at around $153.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 69,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.16 and $109.26, with an estimated average price of $100.88.Sold Out: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $63.93 and $77.43, with an estimated average price of $70.15.Sold Out: Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF. The sale prices were between $27.4 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.42.Sold Out: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.7 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $100.32.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Synergy Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.
