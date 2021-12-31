H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. Buys , Sells

New Purchases: ^BFX,

^BFX, Sold Out: PPD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h%26f+corporate+investors+vii%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

(PPD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% (^BFX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $4100.05 and $4402.32, with an estimated average price of $4227.96. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.