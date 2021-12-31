Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: ABBV, ABT, PFE, HAS, AFL, IVV, SYY, FDX, XOM, JCI, UPS, ANTM, KO, BAC, SLYG, SPDW, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Hasbro Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $706 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,259,958 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 321,463 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 319,130 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,634 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.21% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 610,740 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 892.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 27,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 40.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 65.70%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 81.13%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 49.19%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Sientra Inc. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $4.81.