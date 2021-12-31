Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: ABBV, ABT, PFE, HAS, AFL, IVV, SYY, FDX, XOM, JCI, UPS, ANTM, KO, BAC, SLYG, SPDW, VTI,
- Added Positions: LLY, EFA, SPY, XLV, IJR, XLF, AAPL, QQQ, IWM, XLP, XLI, HD, V, EEM, BRK.B, RSP, AMZN, MSFT, PG, MDYG, XLE, VT, SPYV, SPYG, CSCO, INTC, GOOGL, DVY, GOOG, PM, DIS, JPM, MDYV, D, TFC,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, IVW, IJK, XLY, VUG, VYM, IJH, VCR, IJT, IJJ, VV, IXG, MDY, PEY, NEU, FDL, DTN, VTV, SLYV, VIS, DES, SPLV, IJS, VDE, SPHQ, VO, RPV, RPG, PKW, PDP, IWF,
- Sold Out: VCSH, WFC, VB, SIEN,
For the details of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salomon+%26+ludwin%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,259,958 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 321,463 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 319,130 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,634 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.21%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 610,740 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 892.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 27,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 40.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 65.70%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 81.13%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 49.19%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: Sientra Inc (SIEN)
Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in Sientra Inc. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $4.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC. Also check out:
1. Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Salomon & Ludwin, LLC keeps buying