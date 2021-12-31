Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wintrust Investments Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wintrust Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NextEra Energy Inc, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wintrust Investments Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wintrust Investments Llc owns 405 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WINTRUST INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wintrust+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WINTRUST INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 321,400 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,586 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 176,117 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,770 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 178,230 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Wintrust Investments Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2860.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 13,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Wintrust Investments Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 94,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Wintrust Investments Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 52,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Wintrust Investments Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 76,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Wintrust Investments Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 88,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wintrust Investments Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Wintrust Investments Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 145.31%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 50,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Wintrust Investments Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1460.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 91,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Wintrust Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 81,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Wintrust Investments Llc added to a holding in MRC Global Inc by 133.52%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 692,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Wintrust Investments Llc added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.55 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Wintrust Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $76.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Wintrust Investments Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wintrust Investments Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wintrust Investments Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Wintrust Investments Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Wintrust Investments Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Wintrust Investments Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of WINTRUST INVESTMENTS LLC. Also check out:

1. WINTRUST INVESTMENTS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WINTRUST INVESTMENTS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WINTRUST INVESTMENTS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WINTRUST INVESTMENTS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus