MP MATERIALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MP Materials Corp. on Behalf of MP Materials Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MP Materials Corp. (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MP) on behalf of MP Materials stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MP Materials has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 3, 2022, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report accusing MP Materials of an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party. In relevant part, the report alleged that a related party “overpaid for MP concentrates to artificially inflate MP’s profits. The 2021 scheme conveniently coincided with the SPAC insider lock-up expiration so that MP Insiders could sell MP stock at artificially inflated prices.”

On this news, MP Material’s stock price declined by $5.61 per share, or approximately 14.3%, from $39.36 per share to close at $33.75 per share on February 3, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MP Materials shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005525/en/