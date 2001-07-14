ROBLOX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Roblox Corp. on Behalf of Roblox Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Roblox Corp. (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX) on behalf of Roblox stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Roblox has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.” The report detailed various arrests and indictments of sexual offenses against underage victims as young as five years old, while “[t]he company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.” Furthermore, Roblox’s head of safety and moderation has been accused of “peculiar” social media activity, including numerous “likes” of sexualized cosplayers and the following of a “furry porn” account, and Roblox’s former social media manager allegedly ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company.

On this news, Roblox’s stock declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

