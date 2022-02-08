Daseke to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that senior management will participate in two upcoming investors conferences and will be conducting one-on-one and group meetings with investors registered for the respective events.



The Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference which will be held virtually on February 8, 2022 where Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Jason Bates and Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer, Traci Graham will hold one-on-one meetings with investors. Jason Bates will also be participating in a conference panel at 10:40 AM ET. Additionally, Jason and Traci will be attending the 43rd Cowen Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference which will also be held virtually on February 9, where they will be conducting one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

Conference presentations and applicable webcast links will be available on the company’s website, www.investor.daseke.com, under the Events & Presentations section.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group

Joseph Caminiti or Ashley Gruenberg

312-445-2870

[email protected]



