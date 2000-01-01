Alphabet Pops on Strong 4th-Quarter Results

Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial) ( GOOG, Financial) popped 12.9% from its low in late January 2021 on tremendous earnings.

The company saw strong advertising spend and increased consumer activity online. In addition, Google’s cloud business still continued with solid growth. It also hit a quarterly sales record for its Pixel phones.

Fourth-quarter earnings highlights:

Revenue: $75.33 billion, an increase of an incredible 32% year over year from $56.89 billion.

Earnings per share: $30.69 versus $27.34 expected (Refinitiv data).

Operating margin: Up slightly at 29% from 28% the prior year.

YouTube revenue: $8.63 billion, slightly lower than analyst expectations of $8.87 billion. This was mainly blamed on the introduction of Youtube Shorts, in an attempt to compete with TikTok.

Google Cloud revenue: $5.54 billion versus $5.47 billion expected.

Traffic acquisition costs: $13.43 billion versus $12.84 billion expected (data from StreetAccount).

Stock split

Alphabet also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Using the analogy of a pizza, this won’t change the size of the pizza (value of the company); it is just split into smaller slices. However, indirectly this may make the stock more accessible to smaller investors.

How does Alphabet make money?

From my most recent calculation, Alphabet still makes the majority of its revenue from advertising, 92.4% to be exact. On the earnings reports, this is outlined in a section called “Google Services.”

This segment includes: Google Services ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search and YouTube.

The much smaller but fastest-growing part of Google's revenue is the cloud business. This makes up just 7.4% of revenue, but is growing fast at 44% year over year.

Other Bets is the research and development arm of Google, in which they are investing over $31 billion per year in. These initiatives make up just a slither of revenue at 0.2% of the total.

However, Alphabet stresses the importance of investing into these so-called “moonshots.” The company even states in its Investor report that:

“(Technology) Change tends to be revolutionary not evolutionary.” “Incrementalism leads to Irrelevance over time.” “We will not shy away from high-risk, high-reward projects that we believe in, as they are the key to our long-term success.”

Thus, Alphabet sees these continuous investments as a necessary method to continue to grow in the long term. These moonshots include the self-driving vehicle Waymo, which is already operating in Arizona, to large investments into artificial intelligence and even quantum computing.

Is this a great strategy?

Personally, I think yes. Studies have shown companies that invest more in research and development create more shareholder value in the long term. These investments are also incentivized by governments, which offer tax subsidies and rebates for R&D investment as they tend to benefit society as a whole.

Of course, these high-risk bets need to pay off, but not all of them. Companies such as Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) have shown the importance of experimentation to long-term success. They had many flops and failures, such as the Amazon Fire phone , but then a big winner such as Amazon web services (AWS) makes up for those and much more! Investing into companies in which founders play a crucial role is a successful investing strategy used by myself and many great investors such as Nick Sleep, whose Nomad Investment partners generated 20.8% returns for 12 years. The majority of the fund was just in just Amazon stock.

Is the stock undervalued?

As an investor who prioritizes growth at a reasonable valuation, I have valued Alphabet using my advanced valuation model. This takes into account the company's research and development investments, lease obligations, employee options and more.

I have been very conservative with my estimates of growth, estimating 20% for next year (the company grew 32% the prior year) and 15% for the next two to five years.



I have predicted the pre-tax margins to hold steady at 33%.

From this calculation, I get a fair value for Alphabet of $1.9 trillion, with a stock valuation (pre-split) of $2,895. The stock is currently trading at this level as of the time of writing, thus the stock is fairly valued and a hold for me, although some people may still be enticed at these levels.

Final thoughts

As Google's parent company, Alphabet is a fantastic company with an incredible culture, strong growth and finances. It understands the importance of investing for the future and have a series of moonshot bets that could pay off in the future.

In the meantime, the company makes the majority of its revenue from advertising (which is a risk) as the revenue streams are not diverse. In addition, increasing competition for attention from platforms such as TikTok may prove to take some of the advertising revenue away from Alphabet. In addition, advertising revenue tends to be cyclical. As we saw in 2020, many companies cut back ad spending and thus caused the stock to take a dive (which is when I bought in).

The second major risk I see to the company is government regulation, taxes and fines . The company now faces several antitrust cases around the world, with three in the U.S. When you become the big kid on the block, countries tend to target these types of companies, which could mean huge fines in the future.

Despite this, as someone who already owns shares of the company, my position has doubled since buying and I will continue to hold for the long term.