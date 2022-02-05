CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement with Membracon UK

This press release replaces the press release disseminated February 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM ET. Forward Water Technologies Announces that the Previously Announced Letter of Intent has Been Developed to a Definitive Agreement.



TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") ( TSXV:FWTC, Financial) is pleased to announce an amendment to the signing of a non-binding letter of intent and announce that the Company has signed and entered into a definitive agreement dated February 3rd, 2022 with Membracon (UK) Ltd. ("Membracon") that outlines the terms of their joint venture.

The joint venture will be resourced by both Membracon and Forward Water and will be responsible for delivery of Forward Water's proprietary forward osmosis processes and solutions within the United Kingdom and Ireland. Matt Williams, Managing Director for Membracon said," The addition of Forward Water's FO technology to the Membracon water treatment portfolio allows us to better serve our client base and provide unique and highly effective solutions for their challenging water management needs."

This technology is a breakthrough that has the potential to provide new economic and environmental solutions for municipal leachate treatment within the UK and beyond. Forward Water's Vice-President of Engineering Sales, Grant Thornley, comments "We are excited by the agreement between Forward Water and Membracon, as it allows us to extend our unique solution offerings into the UK for the treatment of tough and complex wastewaters, utilizing our advanced forward osmosis (FO) technologies. The advancements in FO technology allows for new opportunities in sustainability, water reuse and the safeguarding of our environment for generations to come".

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

About Membracon (UK)

Membracon is a globally positioned wastewater treatment solutions provider with a focus on water re-use and recycling as well as net zero carbon neutrality emphasis. The company is a global leader in the industrial water treatment sector, providing solutions and technology to world-class manufacturing businesses on every continent. With Membracon's systems, wastewater treatment plants can adopt state-of-the-art systems without a high carbon penalty. The low-energy requirements and capabilities of Membracon's systems are the best-in-class, specially designed for every application. For more information, please visit https://www.membracon.co.uk.

