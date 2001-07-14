FedEx Delivers Vince Lombardi Trophy to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

As the sports world converges on Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy has arrived on the scene via FedEx, the Official Delivery Service of the NFL. For the first time ever, the trophy’s signature delivery moment was made via an electric Light Commercial Vehicle (eLCV). The company’s newest electric zero-tailpipe emissions delivery vehicle delivered the coveted trophy to the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s, officially kicking off the weeklong celebration leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

“The Vince Lombardi Trophy delivery is an important tradition of Super Bowl week, and FedEx couldn’t be prouder to play a role in its safe, timely arrival each year,” said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president, Integrated Marketing and Communications. “This year’s delivery is particularly special, as it marks the first delivery of the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl using an all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions FedEx delivery vehicle."

The FedEx deployment of all-electric vehicles marks an exciting moment in the brand’s journey toward operating an all-electric global pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet – a key component of the company’s goal to reach carbon neutral operations globally by 2040.

Devance Bowen, a Los Angeles resident and FedEx Express courier for 31 years, assisted in the delivery to the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s. Helping Devance make the key delivery was Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and 7-time Pro Bowler, Torry Holt. Together, the duo showcased the trophy in front of a contingent of NFL fans and media.

The historic Vince Lombardi Trophy, which was handcrafted by artisans at Tiffany & Co., is made of sterling silver and depicts a regulation-size football in kicking position on a pyramid-like base that features the words ‘Vince Lombardi Trophy’ and ‘Super Bowl LVI’ along with the NFL shield.

To ensure a smooth delivery to Los Angeles, the trophy was monitored in real-time by SenseAware®, a FedEx innovation. The trophy started its overnight journey from NFL Headquarters in New York City, and then traveled across the country to its destination in Los Angeles. The SenseAware technology also tracks and communicates environmental conditions inside the container including temperature, humidity, shock and light detection, which would indicate if the package was opened before its arrival.

Throughout the week, fans visiting the Los Angeles area can get up-close and personal with the trophy at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s starting Saturday, Feb. 5 & Sunday, Feb. 6 and again on Thursday, Feb. 10 – Saturday, Feb. 12 at the LA Convention Center. On Sunday, Feb. 13, it will be awarded to either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams, commemorating a Super Bowl LVI Champion for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

“Each year, we love giving our fans the chance to see the Vince Lombardi Trophy up-close at Super Bowl Experience before it is awarded to the Super Bowl Champions,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and League Events. “We appreciate the help of our friends at FedEx to kick off the week-long celebration for Super Bowl LVI here in Los Angeles.”

