NutraLife Biosciences Signs Partnership Agreement with CRP & Prepares for OTCQB Uplisting

COCONUT CREEK, FL, Feb. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. ( NLBS), a manufacturer and distributor of private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare products, today announced a strategic partnership with CRP. Under the terms of the agreement, CRP will provide NutraLife with branding and marketing guidance while NutraLife becomes a preferred partner of CRP.

According to Grand View Research, the global CBD market is projected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $13.4 billion in 2028, representing a 21.2% compound annual growth rate. Meanwhile, the analyst believes that the industrial hemp market will grow at a comparable 16.2% CAGR to reach $12.1 billion by 2028.

“NutraLife is a leading manufacturer of ingestible and skincare products using breakthrough, nutrient-rich formulations with the most effective ingredients and delivery systems available in the nutraceuticals industry,” said NutraLife CEO Edgar Ward.

In conjunction with recent private-label agreements, the Company is in the process of expanding its manufacturing operations and capabilities to accommodate the production of several new products expected to be released in the near future. These products include NLBS’s immune booster drink shot infused with CBDA. CBDA along with CGBA have been found to “bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people.” Steve Lundeberg, Oregon State University.

NutraLife is also preparing an application for a planned uplisting to the OTCQB, with the objectives of increasing its visibility and exposure within the North American financial community, and creating additional value for shareholders.

“It’s an exciting time for NutraLife shareholders as we announce new partnership agreements with industry leaders and scale up operational capacity to expand our in-house product line-up,” added Mr. Ward.

