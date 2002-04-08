Magna Lands Industry-First Award for Integrated Driver and Occupant Monitoring System

System solution fully integrates camera and electronics into the interior mirror

Driver and in-cabin occupant monitoring achieved with a single camera

Starts production in 2024 with German automaker

AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid global growth of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), driver monitoring is quickly becoming an important feature and safety function. Getting ahead of Euro NCAP and General Safety Regulation mandates, Magna has secured a high-volume, global award from a German automaker to bring its industry-first system solution combining its camera, electronics and interior mirror technology to the market starting in 2024.

The system reduces packaging complexities by fully integrating Magna’s high-resolution camera, infrared emitters and electronic control unit into the company’s interior mirror. One of the unique features is the camera which is hidden behind the mirror glass, providing both packaging and styling improvements compared to existing solutions on the market today. Advanced software monitors the driver’s head, eye and body movement to help detect signs of distracted behaviour, drowsiness and fatigue. In addition, the system features in-cabin monitoring which allows it to not only monitor the driver, but the activities and presence of other occupants in the vehicle.

“Distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of vehicle accidents globally and many markets are consequently making driver monitoring a standard safety technology,” said John O’Hara, President of Magna Electronics and Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors and Lighting. “With our proven leadership and expertise in camera and mirror technology, it’s natural that we have been able to develop an innovative system solution that meets future Euro NCAP and GSR requirements, and optimizes space, styling and costs.”

A unique feature of Magna’s system is the central, unobstructed location high on the windscreen which provides an optimal view of the driver, front seat passenger, second and third row occupants. This allows both driver and occupancy monitoring with a single camera – uniquely packaged into the mirror unit.

“Our driver monitoring system opens up a world of possibilities when it comes to integration with other ADAS vehicle technologies, and lends itself to new mobility concepts such as authentication for ride sharing. With our full systems expertise, Magna is ideally positioned to unlock these opportunities – further helping to improve safety, comfort and convenience for all who share the road.”

TAGS

Driver Monitoring, Occupant Monitoring, Safety, Software, ADAS, driver assistance systems

