ESE Partners with Corsair for Digital Motorsports Marketplace

﻿VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) ( ENTEF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, Digital Motorsports (“DMS” or “Digital Motorsports”) has signed a reseller agreement with Corsair Gaming ( CRSR, Financial) – a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gaming gear.



As a part of the partnership with Corsair, Digital Motorsports will be adding a wide range of premium gaming PC's, peripherals, streaming hardware and ambient lighting products to the Digital Motorsports Marketplace.

Corsair One Gaming PCs: Corsair One is a range of premium, pre-built gaming PCs. Their small form factor, sleek design, outright performance and quality have made the Corsair One range a favorite with serious gamers globally.

Streamdeck : The Elgato Streamdeck has revolutionised live-streaming and enables you to have full, customisable control over your entire gaming setup - at the touch of a button. Build macro's, turn on your ambient lighting, cue video clips, play sound effects...the options are endless!

The Corsair range of gaming gear includes keyboard, headsets, mice, monitors, mousepads, ambient lighting and accessories.

Niall Maher, Founder and CEO of Digital Motorsports, commented, “Digital Motorsports’ vision is to be recognised as the No.1 brand for the next generation of motorsports. To achieve this, we need to be the go-to marketplace for Tier 1 simulators and esports solutions. We are very excited to become an official reseller for Corsair’s products, which are market leaders for innovation, quality, and performance when it comes to professional gaming products.”

About Corsair

CORSAIR ( CRSR, Financial) are a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato (manufacturers of the Streamdeck), which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops. | www.corsair.com

About Digital Motorsports

Digital Motorsports, a subsidiary of ESE, is an award-winning organization and one of the leading sim racing solutions providers in Europe, specializing in building bespoke simulators and offering turnkey simulator packages. Digital Motorsports is currently developing both products and technology to reduce the complexity and barriers to entry in sim racing. Digital Motorsports has key vendor distribution rights and partnerships in the industry, and they have worked with world champions across multiple disciplines from F1, WEC, WRC, Drifting, and more. Digital Motorsports are a customer-centric business offering a mix of professional products, turnkey solutions, and a world class esports racing league | www.digital-motorsports.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

