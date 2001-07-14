Insulet Announces Board Appointment of Elizabeth Weatherman and Retirement of David Lemoine

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless+insulin+pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that Elizabeth “Bess” Weatherman has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Weatherman will stand for election by stockholders at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting. In addition, Ms. Weatherman has been named to the Compensation Committee of the Board.

Ms. Weatherman is a Special Limited Partner of Warburg Pincus LLC. Since joining Warburg Pincus in 1988, Ms. Weatherman has primarily been focused on investment activities in the healthcare sector. She led the firm’s Healthcare Group from 2008 to 2015 and was previously a Managing Director and a member of the firm’s Executive Management Group. Warburg Pincus is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing, with more than $73 billion in assets under management and 235 portfolio companies around the world.

“On behalf of the Board, I am excited to welcome Bess to Insulet,” said Timothy Scannell, Chairman of Insulet’s Board of Directors. “Bess brings extensive experience in healthcare and is highly regarded in the medical technology and private equity industries. Her strong leadership and strategic and governance perspectives will add tremendous value as we continue to advance our growth initiatives.”

Ms. Weatherman has twice been named to Forbes Midas List, recognizing her as one of the 100 most highly regarded dealmakers in the venture capital industry, and she was a recipient of the 2014 Women of Power and Influence Award from the National Organization of Women. She serves as a trustee of Stanford University and as a trustee and chair of the Investment Committee of Mount Holyoke College.

Ms. Weatherman currently serves as a director of Nevro Corporation, Silk Road Medical, Inc., and Vapotherm, Inc., all of which are publicly traded medical device companies. She received a B.A. from Mount Holyoke College and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Insulet also announced that David Lemoine, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, will retire from the Board in May, after six years of distinguished service.

“We thank Dave for his leadership and significant contributions to Insulet,” said Mr. Scannell. “Dave has been a steadfast partner to the Board, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

