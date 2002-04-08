Atlantic Tire Distributors Selects Descartes Routing Solution to Scale Delivery Operations

ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group ( DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Edenton, NC-based Atlantic Tire Distributors will use Descartes’ cloud-based route planning solution to improve the efficiency of its delivery operations to wholesale customers across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.



“Reliable delivery service has been a cornerstone of building strong customer relationships for over three decades,” said Ron Causey, General Manager at Atlantic Tire. “With new manufacturing partners, two additional warehouse facilities and a larger sales team, we’ve grown considerably in the last few years alone. Investing in Descartes’ technology to replace manual practices is a critical step that will help us scale distribution efficiently so we can continue to provide the convenient, accurate product delivery our customers have come to expect.”

Descartes’ integrated routing and mobile solution provides an easy and affordable way to plan, optimize, dispatch routes, track and monitor delivery fleets in real-time. For distribution-intensive companies, like Atlantic Tire, the solution creates delivery efficiencies and improves customer service by optimizing delivery routes and managing their execution through a real-time mobile application used by the driver. Drivers also use the mobile application to capture proof-of-delivery (POD) details. Real-time text or email notifications keep customers up to date with the progress of the delivery to enhance the customer experience.

“We’re pleased that our solution will help Atlantic Tire improve the efficiency and responsiveness of its growing distribution operations,” said James Wee, General Manager Routing, Mobile and Telematics at Descartes. “In diverse industries, automating manual processes is imperative for organizations to scale effectively and focus their people on higher-value work that improves financial performance and the customer experience. Using Descartes’ innovative routing solution, companies have the technology required to achieve consistently high levels of delivery performance, which elevates the customer experience and minimizes distribution costs.”

About Atlantic Tire Distributors

Atlantic Tire Distributors is a turnkey wholesale partner to tire retailers in North Carolina, South Carolina & Virginia. Our competitive pricing, quality programs, robust inventory, and reliable delivery service is the foundation that helps us build strong relationships with our customers. Learn more at www.atlantic-tire.com.

About Descartes

Descartes ( DSGX, Financial) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

