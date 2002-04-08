JBTC Announces 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. ( JBTC, Financial) reported quarterly earnings of $1,616,000 or $.67 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings for the year were $6,436,000 or $2.65 per share up 26% from $5,094,000 or $2.10 per share for the prior year. The company reported solid loan and deposit growth at the bank level. President & CEO, Troy A. Peters stated that “net income was further enhanced by a year-over-year reduction in the provision for loan losses. We are very pleased with the performance of our loan portfolio given the events of the past two years”. The company finished the year with assets of $832 million.



Reported results are unaudited as of this release. More information is available on the Investors Relations tab of jbt.bank.