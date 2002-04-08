OTC Markets Group Welcomes Elevate Uranium Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announces that Elevate Uranium Ltd. (ASX: EL8; OTCQX: ELVUF), a company which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium deposits in Namibia and Australia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Elevate Uranium Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Elevate Uranium Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ELVUF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to announce Elevate Uranium’s elevation to the OTCQX Best Market as part of our ongoing strategy to introduce the company to a broader international audience. This milestone will provide wider access to the U.S. investment community and improved convenience of trading Elevate Uranium ordinary shares,” said Murray Hill, Managing Director of Elevate Uranium.

B.Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Elevate Uranium Ltd.

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX:EL8) ( ELVUF, Financial) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company focused on uranium exploration, development and application of its U-pgrade™ beneficiation process.

In Namibia, the company has a large tenement position in the globally recognised Erongo uranium province of Namibia, which includes Koppies, Hirabeb and Namib IV; and a large inferred uranium resource of 61 million pounds at the Marenica Uranium Project. Namibia is a country with an established and longstanding uranium mining industry.

In Australia, the company has the Angela, Thatcher Soak, Minerva and Oobagooma project areas and joint venture holdings in the Bigrlyi, Malawiri, Walbiri and Areva joint ventures, which combined contain 48 Mlbs of uranium mineral resources. Like Namibia, Australia is a country with an established and longstanding uranium mining industry.

The company’s portfolio of tenements and projects are suitable for value add through application of the company’s proprietary U-pgrade™ process. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]