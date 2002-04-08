Green Thumb to Open Two Rise Retail Locations in Virginia, Expanding Footprint to Four Stores in the Commonwealth

CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced it will open two new retail locations in Virginia: Rise Lynchburg on February 8; and Rise Christiansburg on February 10. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to local organizations for each store opening: Rise Lynchburg will donate to Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation (SWAG Foundation) and Rise Christiansburg will donate to Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (MCEAP).



“We are thrilled to expand our footprint to 75 stores across the nation, while increasing our retail presence in Virginia,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Since entering the state last summer, we have had the opportunity to meet many patients and community members, and we are ready to introduce the Rise experience to more of our neighbors in these two cities. We are also proud to support the Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation, an organization that is making a huge impact in communities affected by gun violence, and the MCEAP, which supports many residents and their path to restored self-sufficiency by providing access to food and clothing.”

The SWAG Foundation provides resources like education, household items and community development to foster success in communities affected by gun violence.

“Non-Profits are the boots on the ground in the Black and Brown communities where resources are not as plentiful. To partner with a company like Green Thumb that aligns with vision of The SWAG Foundation in making sure that Black and Brown communities have the same opportunities as others means a lot. Black and Brown communities need to know that "There is nothing you can't do." Shawn Moss” – Brenda Moss, Founder.

The MCEAP assists Montgomery County residents in maintaining their households and restoring their self-sufficiency by serving the immediate, emergency, and temporary needs of low-income, unemployed, elderly or handicapped individuals and families.

“We are grateful for Green Thumb’s generous donation, which will directly benefit our food bank building fund, helping us ensure all Montgomery County children and families always have a place to go for meals.” - Marjorie Vitale, MCEAP Operational Director and Manager.

In addition to Rise Lynchburg and Rise Christiansburg, the Company owns and operates Rise stores in Abingdon and Salem. Green Thumb maintains the opportunity to open one additional retail location in the state.

Rise Lynchburg and Rise Christiansburg will offer “Roll-Thru” services, allowing Virginia medical cannabis patients to make reservations in advance and pick up via drive-through style window.

Rise Lynchburg is located at 1110 Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg. Rise Christiansburg is located at 1675 Roanoke Street in Christiansburg. Hours for both locations are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.risecannabis.com for more information.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 75 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andy Grossman Grace Bondy EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations Manager, Corporate Communications [email protected] [email protected] 310-622-8257 517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries



