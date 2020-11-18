CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Arrival Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Arrival SA. ("Arrival") (NASDAQ: ARVL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Arrival stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Arrival, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/arrival-sa-loss-submission-form?prid=23361&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Arrival includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EV vehicles than it had disclosed; (iii) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) the Company would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines. Accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects, and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 22, 2022

Aggrieved Arrival investors only have until February 22, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-arrival-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-22-2022-301475811.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong