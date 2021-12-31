Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Red Wave Investments LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Intel Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

Investment company Red Wave Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Intuit Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Intel Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Wave Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Red Wave Investments LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Red Wave Investments LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 148,986 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 224,410 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
  3. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 152,122 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 47,588 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 52,816 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $544.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $590.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $287.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.

Reduced: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4%. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Red Wave Investments LLC still held 49,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.



