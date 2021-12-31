Red Wave Investments LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Intel Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

- New Purchases: TIP, AVGO, INTU, MU, DHR, SUB, PFE, UNP,
- Added Positions: LQD, BND, VV, VNQ, VT, ICSH, VO, BSV, MUB, SPDW, SPEM, JPM, T, GOOGL, NVO, SO, ACN, WM, SBUX, NKE, NFLX, MCO, MCD, DIS, CSX,
- Reduced Positions: VXUS, VTV, BNDX, VUG, DFAX, PCY, BIV, DFAC, VSS, VWO, JNK, MSFT, ADBE, FB, IVLU, XOM, AAPL, AMZN, LOW, JNJ, PNC, TMO, UNH, HON, DUK, AMAT, ABBV,
- Sold Out: INTC, TXN, LDOS,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 148,986 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 224,410 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 152,122 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 47,588 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 52,816 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $544.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $590.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $287.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Red Wave Investments LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Red Wave Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Red Wave Investments LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.Reduced: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Red Wave Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4%. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Red Wave Investments LLC still held 49,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.
