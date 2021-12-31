Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Buys Visa Inc, Airbnb Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells Trip.com Group, Signature Bank, Kimberly-Clark Corp

New Purchases: ABNB, LESL, RRX, LHCG, SLGN, AEIS, ROCK, FMAO, CATH, UCBI, SRC, SLG, RPM, PPL, OHI, MCK, J, NVTA, HUM, GWW, FE, ENLC, CUBE, CHK, CP, AIRC, ANDE,

ABNB, LESL, RRX, LHCG, SLGN, AEIS, ROCK, FMAO, CATH, UCBI, SRC, SLG, RPM, PPL, OHI, MCK, J, NVTA, HUM, GWW, FE, ENLC, CUBE, CHK, CP, AIRC, ANDE, Added Positions: V, BMRN, BMY, SYY, PRU, MDT, T, BAC, BRK.B, ASH, DG, LUV, MRK, WMT, ABC, FFBC, FL, LOPE, MBUU, FB, SMAR, APD, COLD, FTDR, AEO, BOX, CLH, KOF, QUAL, ZD, SHOO, PNFP, ZWS, ADC, ALGT, ABCB, OFC, EGHT, FNB, IBTX, EMB, MMS, PPBI, SPG, WBS, WAL, ANIK, AM, TECH, LNG, CVLT, DGII, ETRN, EVR, FDX, GMED, HR, IART, IWB, LMT, NUVA, OMC, OKE, OXM, PJT, PRK, PYPL, PAGP, PINC, PGNY, PWR, SPSC, SKYW, SNOW, STAG, TCMD, TRGP, TXRH, UNP, VLY, VEA, VO, VZ, YUM, ZUMZ, AES, ABT, AEP, ANTM, AVB, BXMT, BIPC, BEPC, CAH, CNP, CWEN.A, CHCT, CCI, DCP, DLR, ENB, ET, EPD, EPRT, FFIV, GTY, PEAK, HST, ISRG, EEM, EFA, IWM, IYE, IJR, IGSB, PFF, JELD, KRC, KIM, KMI, KRG, MPLX, MMP, MKL, MAS, NRG, NNN, NS, PEB, DOC, PAA, PCH, DGX, RLJ, ROIC, KRE, SBRA, SO, STWD, SFIX, SYK, TTE, TRU, VYM, VSS, VWO, VTWO, VTR, VST, WELL, WES, WMB, ZION, ETN,

Investment company Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Airbnb Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sysco Corp, Leslies Inc, sells Trip.com Group, Signature Bank, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q4, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc owns 503 stocks with a total value of $16.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,596,129 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,672,021 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 162,909 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 1,062,425 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,331,737 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $155.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 340,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 933,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 104,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $159.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 84,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $43.19, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 295,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $95.15, with an estimated average price of $89.01. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 130,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 135.97%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,032,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,143,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 72.02%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 697,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 65.25%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $118.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 465,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 776,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 68.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 755,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 34.68%. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $320.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc still held 386,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 20.52%. The sale prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11. The stock is now traded at around $250.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc still held 733,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.