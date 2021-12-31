E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Kanzhun, Sells JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, Bilibili Inc

New Purchases: SPY, QQQ, BZ, LEGN, DIDI, JKS, CHIR,

SPY, QQQ, BZ, LEGN, DIDI, JKS, CHIR, Added Positions: XPEV, LI, NIO, HCM, IMAB, DQ, CD, ATHM, VNET,

XPEV, LI, NIO, HCM, IMAB, DQ, CD, ATHM, VNET, Reduced Positions: BILI, HTHT, GDS, PDD, TCOM, YUMC, ZTO, EDU, BEKE, TME, BGNE, YY, VIPS, ZLAB, TAL, MOMO, IQ, QFIN, WB, JOBS, DADA, API,

BILI, HTHT, GDS, PDD, TCOM, YUMC, ZTO, EDU, BEKE, TME, BGNE, YY, VIPS, ZLAB, TAL, MOMO, IQ, QFIN, WB, JOBS, DADA, API, Sold Out: JD, NTES, BNR, FUTU, BZUN, LU, GOTU, HUYA, OCFT, ZH, DOYU, TUYA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Kanzhun, Legend Biotech Corp, DiDi Global Inc, sells JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, Bilibili Inc, Burning Rock Biotech, Futu Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/e+fund+management+%28hong+kong%29+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

NIO Inc (NIO) - 338,309 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 69,085 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,900 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,800 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 108,979 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 16,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 75,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.17 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $51.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $4.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.43 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.19 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.54.