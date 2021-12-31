BC Partners Advisors L.P. Buys Appgate Inc, Appgate Inc

New Purchases: APGT, APGT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Appgate Inc, Appgate Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BC Partners Advisors L.P.. As of 2021Q4, BC Partners Advisors L.P. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $21.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 314,116,550 shares, 86.61% of the total portfolio. GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 53,784,167 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4% Cyxtera Technologies Inc (CYXT) - 46,049,144 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Appgate Inc (APGT) - 50,844,991 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Appgate Inc (APGT) - 50,844,991 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. New Position

BC Partners Advisors L.P. initiated holding in Appgate Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 50,844,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

