BC Partners Advisors L.P. Buys Appgate Inc, Appgate Inc

For the details of BC Partners Advisors L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bc+partners+advisors+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BC Partners Advisors L.P.
- Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 314,116,550 shares, 86.61% of the total portfolio.
- GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 53,784,167 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%
- Cyxtera Technologies Inc (CYXT) - 46,049,144 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.
- Appgate Inc (APGT) - 50,844,991 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
BC Partners Advisors L.P. initiated holding in Appgate Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 50,844,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Appgate Inc (APGT)
