Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Buys Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells JOYY Inc, Farfetch

New Purchases: YMM,

YMM, Added Positions: FRSH, FRSH, SE, HTHT, DDL,

FRSH, FRSH, SE, HTHT, DDL, Sold Out: YY, FTCH,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Dingdong (Cayman), sells JOYY Inc, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,049,097 shares, 40.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06% Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,552,000 shares, 19.65% of the total portfolio. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 4,529,292 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.32% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,838,800 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Freshworks Inc (FRSH) - 3,065,686 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15228.43%

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 3,669,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd added to a holding in Freshworks Inc by 15228.43%. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 3,065,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd added to a holding in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd by 203.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 554,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.