Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Buys Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells JOYY Inc, Farfetch

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Dingdong (Cayman), sells JOYY Inc, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,049,097 shares, 40.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
  2. Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,552,000 shares, 19.65% of the total portfolio.
  3. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 4,529,292 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.32%
  4. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,838,800 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio.
  5. Freshworks Inc (FRSH) - 3,065,686 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15228.43%
New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 3,669,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd added to a holding in Freshworks Inc by 15228.43%. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 3,065,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL)

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd added to a holding in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd by 203.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 554,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.



