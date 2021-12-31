Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, FMC Corp, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Global X Copper Miners ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

insider
Investment company Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, FMC Corp, Univar Solutions Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, PPG Industries Inc, sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Global X Copper Miners ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Alcoa Corp, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenix Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owns 380 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
  1. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 2,587,782 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%
  2. Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) - 7,618,307 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.40%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 2,517,683 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%
  4. Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 3,004,935 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 380,591 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $110.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 610,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $27.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,303,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 270,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 797,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovid Corp (CTV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,539,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 313,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 7,618,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 169.79%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 224,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 127.93%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 583,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Taboola.com Ltd by 4202.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,064,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,022,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $58.88 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.14.

Sold Out: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.



