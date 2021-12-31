Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, FMC Corp, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Global X Copper Miners ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

New Purchases: FMC, UNVR, PPG, AZEK, CTV, RYF, WCC, SLVR, KLAC, CLBT, WKME, RYT, MNDY, CEMB, MU, FDX, PINS, AVPT, VGK, JD, LPSN, SMWB, TAN, EWY, BA, ICLN, BKKT, ARBE, SPRC, SOXX, INVZ, SHOP, MOMO, REE, GNRC, LCTX, UNH, XHE, VTIP, DLR, ENS, GRC, SRCL, WBA, LULU, BATT, ST,

FMC, UNVR, PPG, AZEK, CTV, RYF, WCC, SLVR, KLAC, CLBT, WKME, RYT, MNDY, CEMB, MU, FDX, PINS, AVPT, VGK, JD, LPSN, SMWB, TAN, EWY, BA, ICLN, BKKT, ARBE, SPRC, SOXX, INVZ, SHOP, MOMO, REE, GNRC, LCTX, UNH, XHE, VTIP, DLR, ENS, GRC, SRCL, WBA, LULU, BATT, ST, Added Positions: BUG, XLV, FB, TSM, TBLA, TBLA, AZN, FCX, PERI, XBI, SEDG, ITB, RDWR, DIS, MDT, LEN, EWZ, HAYW, JETS, CRM, SWTX, AMZN, PAVE, RADA, IS, UBER, KBUY, DOMA, OWL, ZIM, TEVA, ARKO, RUN, PYPL, WIX, MATW, ORA, ADBE, ONTO, VRNT, AMWL, WMT, SNDX, TSEM, IQV, ESLT, KMDA, NRDY, MA, DXC, GOOG, V, JNJ, SPLK, ALLT, MSFT, RSKD, PAGS, XPO, CAMT, XHB, ENPH, SSYS, BP, QQQ, BAC, EWJ, IGSB, AVGO, AUDC, IGV, IHI, SMH, PEJ, VTWO, CMG, C, DECK, RH, CHKP, GILT, GE, XLK, VPG, ZWS, ORMP, DRI, SPGI, TJX, LMND, NNOX, FROG, IBB, LVS, CRNT,

BUG, XLV, FB, TSM, TBLA, TBLA, AZN, FCX, PERI, XBI, SEDG, ITB, RDWR, DIS, MDT, LEN, EWZ, HAYW, JETS, CRM, SWTX, AMZN, PAVE, RADA, IS, UBER, KBUY, DOMA, OWL, ZIM, TEVA, ARKO, RUN, PYPL, WIX, MATW, ORA, ADBE, ONTO, VRNT, AMWL, WMT, SNDX, TSEM, IQV, ESLT, KMDA, NRDY, MA, DXC, GOOG, V, JNJ, SPLK, ALLT, MSFT, RSKD, PAGS, XPO, CAMT, XHB, ENPH, SSYS, BP, QQQ, BAC, EWJ, IGSB, AVGO, AUDC, IGV, IHI, SMH, PEJ, VTWO, CMG, C, DECK, RH, CHKP, GILT, GE, XLK, VPG, ZWS, ORMP, DRI, SPGI, TJX, LMND, NNOX, FROG, IBB, LVS, CRNT, Reduced Positions: KRE, COPX, JPM, PHM, ON, ABBV, CGNT, CGNT, KBWB, LNG, APTV, STZ, MOS, AAPL, SKIL, NICE, GM, PLTK, SONY, CIEN, ATH, WMG, EA, KRNT, IWM, XSOE, NXPI, SOFI, SOFI, TWNT, ADSK, CDW, PAYO, IRNT, SPY, XLE, AMD, DOX, NVMI, NTR, ICL, VRNS, ATIP, MYPS, XLI, AMP, CEVA, ITRN, MGIC, NVDA, DFS, APPS, PANW, DRIO, CYBR, SLGL, FVRR, CARR, KBA, OIH, AOS, A, ALGN, AWR, AMT, APH, ANSS, WTRG, ADP, BMI, BRK.B, BIIB, BSX, CWT, CNC, SCHW, SBS, CGEN, PRMW, WOLF, DHI, DHR, DXCM, DPZ, ECL, EW, FLS, FELE, PWFL, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, ISRG, ITRI, JBHT, JCI, LNN, LOW, MCK, MLI, NFLX, NKE, ODFL, QCOM, REGN, RMD, ROP, SJW, SILC, STN, STE, TPX, TTEK, VMI, VRTX, WTS, ANTM, WST, ZBH, EBAY, MWA, DAL, ACM, BX, AWK, AQN, VRSK, LPLA, XYL, PNR, ZTS, BABA, WMS, SYF, NNDM, KURA, AQUA, UXIN, TUFN, MEG, BEPC, COIN, ACWI, BKLN, CIBR, IGIB, EDOC, EWI, FLOT, HEDJ, INDY, IPAY, IYT, PPA, QTEC, TIP, XLB, XLY,

KRE, COPX, JPM, PHM, ON, ABBV, CGNT, CGNT, KBWB, LNG, APTV, STZ, MOS, AAPL, SKIL, NICE, GM, PLTK, SONY, CIEN, ATH, WMG, EA, KRNT, IWM, XSOE, NXPI, SOFI, SOFI, TWNT, ADSK, CDW, PAYO, IRNT, SPY, XLE, AMD, DOX, NVMI, NTR, ICL, VRNS, ATIP, MYPS, XLI, AMP, CEVA, ITRN, MGIC, NVDA, DFS, APPS, PANW, DRIO, CYBR, SLGL, FVRR, CARR, KBA, OIH, AOS, A, ALGN, AWR, AMT, APH, ANSS, WTRG, ADP, BMI, BRK.B, BIIB, BSX, CWT, CNC, SCHW, SBS, CGEN, PRMW, WOLF, DHI, DHR, DXCM, DPZ, ECL, EW, FLS, FELE, PWFL, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, ISRG, ITRI, JBHT, JCI, LNN, LOW, MCK, MLI, NFLX, NKE, ODFL, QCOM, REGN, RMD, ROP, SJW, SILC, STN, STE, TPX, TTEK, VMI, VRTX, WTS, ANTM, WST, ZBH, EBAY, MWA, DAL, ACM, BX, AWK, AQN, VRSK, LPLA, XYL, PNR, ZTS, BABA, WMS, SYF, NNDM, KURA, AQUA, UXIN, TUFN, MEG, BEPC, COIN, ACWI, BKLN, CIBR, IGIB, EDOC, EWI, FLOT, HEDJ, INDY, IPAY, IYT, PPA, QTEC, TIP, XLB, XLY, Sold Out: FIVG, AA, HACK, OVV, PRGO, WDC, XOP, SLVRU, IVV, EB, SAIL, DT, JAMF, JAMF, PAY, PAY, FIVN, FRO, KWEB, ITMR, OB, MQ, BTAQ, GIIX, QRVO, LRCX, SWKS, VOO, HII, ATVI, PRSR, DLCA, BMRN, NBIX, LAD, SLB, FFIV, AAXJ, MAT, MOH, NOC, GIG, QDEL, DG, PTIC, RBLX, XPOA, NMMC, INCY, OLED, XLC, HALO, SPYV, OPK, CASY, EWT, EWUS, CNHI, DE, BGNE, DSPG, KBE, SAIA, TLT, HOLX, ALNY, RRX, ARKK, MITC, FPAC, FPAC, SIG, TRMB, FRSX, URGN, SNAP, PODD, RDHL, ZNGA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, FMC Corp, Univar Solutions Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, PPG Industries Inc, sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Global X Copper Miners ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Alcoa Corp, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenix Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owns 380 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phoenix+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 2,587,782 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00% Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) - 7,618,307 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.40% BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 2,517,683 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 3,004,935 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 380,591 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $110.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 610,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $27.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,303,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 270,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 797,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,539,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 313,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 7,618,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 169.79%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 224,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 127.93%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 583,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Taboola.com Ltd by 4202.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,064,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Taboola.com Ltd by 4202.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,064,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,022,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $58.88 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.14.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.