Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Clorox Co, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: FSR, PTON, TQQQ, RIVN, MSCI, DHR, SIVB, MSI, TEL, STE, NXPI, GM, APTV, KEYS, BLD, LITE, TWLO, PLTR, QS, DWAC, NLOK, ADBE, SBAC, ROK, PHG, MPWR, ICE, HXL, FLEX, NEE, DE, CIEN, BRKR, BIO, BDX, AMD,

FSR, PTON, TQQQ, RIVN, MSCI, DHR, SIVB, MSI, TEL, STE, NXPI, GM, APTV, KEYS, BLD, LITE, TWLO, PLTR, QS, DWAC, NLOK, ADBE, SBAC, ROK, PHG, MPWR, ICE, HXL, FLEX, NEE, DE, CIEN, BRKR, BIO, BDX, AMD, Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, V, IJR, PG, VEU, PYPL, BND, IYH, GOOG, CLX, DVY, ICF, GOOGL, JNJ, JPM, FXI, CAT, IYY, WFC, IVE, SBUX, LCID, BIV, VNQ, SDY, UPS, LVS, LH, XLP, CSX, KO, CCI, DOCU, SPYV, TWTR, ISTB, PAVE, DIS, RWR, IJK, ICVT, PFF, STIP, IYG, NOBL, SQ, KXI, GE, PEP, JWN, WDFC, NVDA, MRK, TSLA, K, COUP, ALC, AMT, ZM, FLO, WAB, HD, COST, NKE, VOO, AFL, UNH, IGSB, WM, AWK, IMTB, ALLY, ABT, IDU, UA, EWQ, ESPO, BOND,

SPY, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, V, IJR, PG, VEU, PYPL, BND, IYH, GOOG, CLX, DVY, ICF, GOOGL, JNJ, JPM, FXI, CAT, IYY, WFC, IVE, SBUX, LCID, BIV, VNQ, SDY, UPS, LVS, LH, XLP, CSX, KO, CCI, DOCU, SPYV, TWTR, ISTB, PAVE, DIS, RWR, IJK, ICVT, PFF, STIP, IYG, NOBL, SQ, KXI, GE, PEP, JWN, WDFC, NVDA, MRK, TSLA, K, COUP, ALC, AMT, ZM, FLO, WAB, HD, COST, NKE, VOO, AFL, UNH, IGSB, WM, AWK, IMTB, ALLY, ABT, IDU, UA, EWQ, ESPO, BOND, Reduced Positions: T, VZ, IEMG, RKT, HNST, TMO, BABA, VEA, OGN, COIN, BMBL, UBER, LMT, EXAS, CVX, SPG, SLG, VTRS, SJM, INTC, SOFI, SOFI, EWJ,

T, VZ, IEMG, RKT, HNST, TMO, BABA, VEA, OGN, COIN, BMBL, UBER, LMT, EXAS, CVX, SPG, SLG, VTRS, SJM, INTC, SOFI, SOFI, EWJ, Sold Out: WYNN, DKNG, VIAC, HOOD, IBM, KD, SHE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Clorox Co, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Starbucks Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Rocket Inc, Wynn Resorts during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. owns 320 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mine+%26+arao+wealth+creation+%26+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 85,263 shares, 18.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,223 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 51,544 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,857 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,696 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $613.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $235.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 6250.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Clorox Co by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $141.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.70%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $154.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The sale prices were between $97.02 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $103.46.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.