Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March, Netflix Inc, MiMedx Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orion Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Orion Capital Management LLC owns 369 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,357 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 101,784 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 82,350 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 15,007 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,955 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $34.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $81.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Synaptogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 83.24%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 605.85%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.36%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 89.19%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86.

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $17.53.

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88.